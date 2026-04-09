It is not very often we come across people who use their limitation to their advantage or even outgrow them, but Rajeev Annapragada is one such example. His life is not just a story of overcoming a disability, it is about facing repeated setbacks, staying resilient, and believing that his dreams matter just as much as anyone else’s. Recently, his journey took a turn after Deedy Das, shared a heartbreaking moment from his life at a conference in New York.

Rajeev, who is visually impaired, had moved from India to study at Columbia University and later started working in Seattle to repay his student loans. Around the same time, his only sister,who is also blind, was getting married back home. After their father’s passing, it meant everything for him to be there with his family.

But despite trying everything, writing to the consulate, reaching out to politicians, and asking for help, he could not get an H-1B visa appointment in time. He missed his sister’s wedding.

How did Rajeev’s life change?

Rajeev grew up in Kurnool, a city in Andhra Pradesh, in a close-knit middle-class family. His father was a civil engineer, his mother a homemaker, and like many academically driven students in India, he excelled in school. He consistently ranked among the top performers and imagined a future in fields like engineering or medicine. But at the age of 12, something began to change.

Last week, I heard the most heartbreaking story at a conference in New York:



Rajeev is blind. He moved from India to attend business school at Columbia University. He’d graduated and was working in Seattle, trying to repay his student loans.



His only sister, also blind, was… pic.twitter.com/IoILVBGrI9 — Deedy (@deedydas) April 9, 2026

He started struggling to read what was written on the blackboard in class. At first, it seemed like a simple eyesight issue, one that glasses could fix. But as his vision continued to deteriorate, his family sought medical help in Hyderabad. That is when they received the diagnosis, retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that progressively leads to vision loss and has no proven cure.

At that age, Rajeev did not fully understand the long-term implications. What he did understand, however, was that his life was about to change in ways he couldn’t control. “It was a tough situation… I used to be in a very confused, very depressed state,” he told Poets & Quants.

Rebuilding from scratch

As his vision declined even more, eventually losing about 95% of it, Rajeev had to relearn how to study, function, and keep up with school. His grades began to slip, something that affected him a lot. He had always been a top student, and suddenly being seen with sympathy rather than admiration was difficult to accept. “I didn’t like when people started to pity me. I thought, ‘I have to do something to come back on track,’” he said in his conversation with Poets & Quants.

Without access to structured assistive technologies at the time, he created his own system. His mother and friends would read out textbooks, assignments, and exam questions aloud. Rajeev would listen, memorise, and dictate answers back. “That’s how I actually started adapting to my new life… it’s like I had to start my life again from scratch,” he told Poets & Quants.

This phase was not just about academic adjustment, it was about mental rebuilding. He had to move from confusion and frustration to acceptance and action, largely on his own.

Finding direction through commerce and music

When it came time to choose a stream after school, reality started hitting him. Medicine was no longer an option, and pursuing science without support systems seemed extremely difficult. Instead, Rajeev leaned into subjects he naturally connected with such as economics, commerce, and finance.

He enrolled in a Bachelor of Commerce program, where he began developing interest in accounting and financial systems. Over time, this evolved into a clear professional direction. At the same time, another influence helped him cope emotionally was music.

Introduced to Carnatic music by his mother, Rajeev found a sense of calm and focus in it. He pursued it seriously, eventually completing a diploma and even performing as a lead singer in bands later in life. Music gave him something that academics alone could not a way to process everything he was going through without feeling defined by his condition.

Harsh reality of job market

Regardless of strong academic credentials, Rajeev’s transition into the workforce was anything but smooth. He applied to numerous jobs and was often shortlisted based on his resume. But once he appeared for interviews, the response changed.

“I used to always get rejected based on my disability,” he told Poets & Quants. Employers were hesitant, unsure, or simply unwilling to accommodate a visually impaired candidate. The rejections were not subtle they were direct and, at times, humiliating.

He would travel 200 to 300 kilometers for interviews, only to return without an offer. He kept these experiences to himself, not wanting to burden his family. One particular incident left a lasting impact. After being rejected at an interview, he was asked to leave immediately. When he requested a few minutes to arrange for someone to pick him up, he was denied. “They didn’t even listen… they called a security guard and they almost pushed me out of the campus,” he recalled. “Just because of what one person did… I cannot really generalise,” he told Poets & Quants.

Choosing an MBA in India amid personal tragedy

With job opportunities limited, Rajeev decided to continue his education and enrolled at the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli. Within two weeks of joining the program, his father passed away due to a cardiac arrest. “I was blank for some time,” he said. The loss forced him to mature overnight. Alongside grief, he now carried a sense of responsibility toward his family. He completed the program successfully and later secured a role at Royal Bank of Scotland in risk management. Even here, the hiring process was not easy, but this time, institutional support helped bridge the gap.

Dreaming big

At RBS, Rajeev did more than just his job. He became actively involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, particularly focusing on accessibility and opportunities for people with disabilities. He also continued pursuing music and built a well-rounded profile that combined professional experience, personal passion, and social impact.

It was during this time that his earlier dream resurfaced, pursuing an MBA from a top US business school. With a few years of experience behind him, he decided to take the leap. Rajeev set his sights high targeting top schools like Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Columbia, and Chicago Booth.

But once again, he encountered doubt this time from consultants. Many told him his goals were too ambitious, stating to aim for lower-ranked programs. His response was clear. “If somebody’s not confident in me, I really can’t work with them,” he said. Eventually, he found the right guidance, refined his application, and told his story authentically. It ended up in an acceptance from Columbia Business School.

Columbia experience

From accessible course materials to supportive professors and peers, the environment in Columbia allowed him to focus on learning rather than overcoming barriers. “All the professors are very accommodative… my classmates are very helpful,” he told Poets & Quants.

Today, Rajeev is building toward a career in finance and strategy within global organisations. But beyond professional success, his mission remains rooted in impact. He wants to improve awareness, accessibility, and inclusion, especially in hiring practices . “Dream big. You will face hurdles… but that shouldn’t stop you,” he told Poets & Quants. “You have to move forward, find options, and achieve it. Be resilient.”

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