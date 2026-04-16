Three years ago, Lakshya Kapur was just another student at Vellore Institute Of Technology (VIT), watching his batchmates utilize and apply their mixed up knowledge of coding, computer science and engineering. But, with confused signals flowing in his brain, he kept asking himself, “Is this really me?”

He recently shared his career journey of landing a Google job after being unsure of what he wanted to do.

Kapur’s path didn’t start with a perfect plan. It started with uncertainty. “Everyone around me seemed to have a clear path. placements, coding, stable careers,” he wrote in a recent post on LinkedIn. “I had no clear answer,” he added.

Creative turn for Lakshya Kapur

While pursuing his BTech in Computer Science and Engineering at VIT, Kapur realized he had developed a strong interest toward building brands. In his fourth year, he jumped into a startup project with no plan and no guarantee. “Just a feeling that I should try,” he said.

However, that experiment changed everything as he was introduced to his creative skills. “Time would pass, and I wouldn’t even notice,” Kapur said in his post on LinkedIn. “That’s when I understood something simple. You don’t always find your path by thinking. You find it by trying,” he added.

After heading the design department at Solai Club VIT from February 2023 to February 2024, he moved into marketing roles that enhanced his creative executions. He worked as an intern at Mailmodo from March 2025 to July 2025.

Turning point in Lakshya Kapur’s career

He later joined Aviz Networks as a business marketing intern from October 2025 to February 2026, according to his LinkedIn profile. With each experience, he continued polishing his design and digital marketing skills before joining Google in April 2026.

Sharing his experience on LinkedIn, he said, “You don’t always find your path by thinking. You find it by trying. That phase was not easy. I had doubts. I compared myself to others. I overthought a lot. But I didn’t stop. I kept learning, experimenting, and improving my skills, even on the days when I wasn’t sure where I was headed. And today, I’m proud to be part of the Digital Marketing team at Google.”

In a visibly motivational tone in his post, he added, “If you’re feeling confused right now, it’s okay. You don’t need to have everything figured out. Just start somewhere. Try things. Pay attention to what you enjoy. It will start making sense. This is just the beginning.”