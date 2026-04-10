When a person dreams of moving abroad, there is a strong belief that life will finally fall into place that success, growth, and everything they have worked for will come together. But for many, the reality of living in an unfamiliar country brings a different set of challenges including loneliness, anxiety, and the constant feeling of not belonging. In a recent video, a physiotherapist, Manav Shah who returned to India after working in the UK shared why he chose to come back, regardless of earning well early in his career.

The urge to build something of his own

“40 lakh Indian rupees per annum that was my salary in UK with just over one year of experience in physiotherapy and I left that and I flew back to India,” he says. Regardless of the financial stability, he felt restricted. “I always had that small entrepreneurial bug in me… I used to feel like I’m in a confined space or in a jail.” Returning to India gave him the freedom to build his own venture, something he says a “9 to 5 NHS job was not able to give.”

ALSO READ Staged heists for U visa? 10 Indians indicted in shocking US visa scam

Loneliness that money cannot fix

His second reason was emotional rather than professional. “Loneliness hits hard when you are alone in a western country,” he says, adding that “no amount of money or quality of life can come up to the level of having a cup of tea with your parents or your close friends.” It’s a reality many migrants hesitate to speak about the isolation that comes with starting over in a new place.

Affordability and comfort back home

Finally, he points to practical reasons. Living in India, he says, is more affordable and offers better access to everyday essentials like healthcare. It also allows for greater savings and a more comfortable lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.