A former executive at Google has stirred debate after revealing that his rapid rise within Big Tech came not from following established norms, but from deliberately breaking them. Alon Chen, who held a chief marketing role in his twenties, said conventional career advice often slows professionals down rather than accelerating growth.

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In an interaction with Fortune, Chen reflected on his journey, explaining that he did not rely on traditional timelines or hierarchical progression. Instead, he focused on creating visible impact and moving quickly, even if it meant going against internal expectations.

Breaking Big Tech Etiquette

“I didn’t wait my turn, and I didn’t ask for permission,” Chen said, arguing that many employees hold themselves back by assuming promotions require years of tenure or flawless performance reviews.

Rather than sticking strictly to assigned responsibilities, Chen said he chose to address larger organisational problems and communicate directly with senior leadership. He emphasised that visibility and relevance of work often mattered more than simply following process.

“If something was broken, I fixed it — even if it wasn’t my responsibility,” he said, adding that the approach made his value visible in ways that performance metrics alone could not.

Chen also dismissed the idea that promotions are solely merit-based. “It’s not about working harder. It’s about working on the right things and making sure the right people see it,” he said.

Walking Away From Big Tech Success

Despite achieving a senior position and earning a seven-figure compensation package at a young age, Chen eventually chose to leave the company. He said the structured environment of Big Tech, while rewarding, limited his ability to operate independently.

“I realised I was optimising inside someone else’s system,” he said, adding that entrepreneurship offered a chance to build without compromise.

His remarks have sparked wider conversations about how careers progress within large technology firms, and whether traditional workplace norms truly reward innovation and initiative.