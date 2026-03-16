For many students around the world, the United States has long represented the ultimate destination for higher education. But educational exchanges flow both ways, and some American students have explored academic life in other global systems. Catherine Work is one of them. Having studied in both the United States and China a decade apart, her experience offers a rare window into how Chinese universities function and how they are evolving.

A rare experience across two systems

As reported by Business Insider, Catherine Work first travelled to China in 2015 as an undergraduate political science student from a state university in New York. That summer, she joined a study-abroad programme in Wuhan alongside about 30 American students.

Ten years later, in 2025, she returned to China while pursuing a second graduate degree in global health. This time, she studied in Shijiazhuang and interned at a medical university.

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The contrast between the two experiences was striking. During her first visit, American students were a visible presence on campus. But on her most recent trip, she found herself alone.

“I didn’t meet a single American in the three months I was in the country,” Work told Business Insider.

International students following different paths

Though American students appeared scarce during her recent stay, Work noticed many students from African countries studying in China. Many of them, she observed, were integrated into the academic and professional environment.

She also noticed a clearer pathway for international students who wanted to stay and work in China, particularly those who had developed strong Mandarin skills.

In contrast, Work recalled conversations with international students she met in the United States who struggled to find similar opportunities.

“Many of the international students I talked to in the US told me how hard it was to integrate and find a pathway to work after school,” she said.

According to Work, Chinese universities and government programmes appear to be actively encouraging international students to study in the country and build careers there.

A campus culture shaped by different norms

Life on campus in China felt very different from her experiences in the United States.

One major difference was the country’s internet firewall, which she said sometimes made research more challenging. At the same time, she noticed everyday scenes that surprised her, such as doctors smoking between lectures. Instead of gatherings centred around alcohol, many students spent their free time playing sports such as badminton.

Security and technology were also highly visible across campuses. Students entered buildings through facial recognition systems, and surveillance cameras were common. Politics, too, seemed more present in everyday academic life. Many professors and physicians Work interacted with were members of the Communist Party and often wore party pins.

As one of her local friends explained, “having one state party means policies don’t change every four years,” which, in their view, created stability for universities.

Lower costs and more focused courses

Another difference that stood out to Work was the cost of education. The universities she attended in China lacked some of the amenities common on American campuses, such as large sports facilities. But students were far less likely to graduate with large debts.

Public universities in China receive significant government subsidies, making tuition relatively affordable. Living expenses were also lower. Work recalled buying a healthy campus lunch for about one dollar.

The academic structure also differed. Though she enjoyed the variety of general courses she took in the United States, including one on Bollywood, Chinese universities often emphasised early specialisation.

For many students, she felt this focused approach helped prepare them more directly for professional careers.

Rethinking education through two perspectives

Experiencing both systems reshaped how Work thinks about higher education. She said she still values the American academic culture, which encourages questioning ideas and forming independent opinions. In comparison, she sometimes saw a greater emphasis on memorisation in Chinese classrooms.

However, she also came to appreciate the financial accessibility and practical focus offered by Chinese universities.

“I’ll always be partial to the American scholastic mentality of questioning everything and forming opinions,” she told Business Insider “but I’d prefer not to be launched into the working world with so much student loan debt.”

Looking ahead, Work hopes more American students will have the chance to see China’s education system for themselves. As she sees it, the country’s universities are changing rapidly and will likely continue to grow in their own distinctive way.