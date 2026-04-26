An Indian student living in Canada has sparked conversations online after sharing a candid video about the realities of balancing studies and part-time work abroad. The clip, posted on Instagram by Jyoti Kharayat, captured the repetitive routine many international students navigate while managing expenses. In the video, Kharayat documents her day moving between classes and her shift at Starbucks, offering a glimpse into the constant cycle of responsibilities that comes with living overseas.

ALSO READ Bengaluru Google techie shares heartfelt moments of showing grandfather around campus | WATCH

‘Stuck in a loop’: Student opens up about daily grind

Kharayat described the demanding rhythm of her schedule and the financial pressures behind it. “I am stuck in a loop. I need fees to go to school, and I need a job for fees. I am just coming back from my school, currently working at Starbucks, and then after tomorrow, again I will go to my school and I’ll come, work at Starbucks, go home, come, school… oh my god, it’s a huge loop! But at least I’m happy. Thank you so much!”

Her remarks highlighted a reality familiar to many international students, where part-time employment becomes essential to cover tuition fees, rent and daily expenses. While the workload can be intense, such routines are often seen as part of building independence and sustaining life in a new country.

Video resonates with students online

The video quickly drew attention on social media, with viewers relating to the emotional and physical demands of studying abroad. Many users said her experience mirrored their own or that of people they know, pointing to the shared challenges faced by students far from home.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “If you are happy, that’s enough for a life.” Another added, “I need a motivation from you.”

While some praised her determination and honesty, others reflected on how the clip captured a broader reality — that pursuing education overseas often involves juggling multiple responsibilities, with little room for pause.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims