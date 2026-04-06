A government doctor from Chennai has sparked a debate on social media after sharing his March 2026 payslip, revealing an in-hand salary of around Rs 1.3 lakh per month despite nearly three decades of service.

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The post, shared by Dr Jaison Philip on X, quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from users over whether the amount reflects the experience and years spent in public service.

According to the details shared, the salary corresponds to 28 years of government employment, highlighting a long tenure in the healthcare system. The post triggered discussions around how compensation evolves over time in government roles.

Net salary triggers debate online

Several users expressed surprise at the take-home amount, especially considering the length of service. Many compared the figure with private sector earnings, arguing that doctors with similar experience often earn significantly more outside government jobs.

Others pointed out that factors such as taxes, pensions, and allowances could influence the final in-hand amount, making direct comparisons difficult. The discussion also touched upon broader issues like financial growth and career progression in public sector roles.

My latest Payslip for March-2026. 1.3 L in hand, after 28 yrs of Govt Service. Suggestions, friends? pic.twitter.com/3NDf9tWCif — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) April 5, 2026

Doctor hints at quitting government service

Dr Jaison Philip, replying to a comment on his post, said he plans to quit his government job and move to private practice. “Sir, that is what I am planning. Resigning & starting full time pvt practice,” he wrote in response to an X user who suggested he start a private practice.

He reiterated his point about wanting to quit in a separate response, writing: “I am going to quit.”

While one user suggested he consider opportunities abroad, citing high demand for experienced doctors, Philip responded that he felt it might be too late to pursue that path.

The post continued to draw varied reactions, with some users sympathising with the situation and others urging him to explore better-paying opportunities if dissatisfied.

One user said, “Status gone, salary sucked, political pressure, private sector employees getting 10 L per month.

Still most will say, wow, you are lucky, you are in a government job. That wow is painful.”

Another said, “Don’t complain. If you think you deserve more just move on and join the private sectors. No point in gathering public sympathy on X. And yes, I firmly believe government doctors are terribly underpaid and exploited in India.”

The discussion has since evolved into a broader conversation about pay structures, job security, and the financial realities of long-term government service in India’s healthcare sector.

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