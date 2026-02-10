Dramatic scenes were witnessed inside a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after a female employee got into a heated argument with a customer. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate and outrage.

In the viral clip of the heated exchange, the employee is seen shouting at the customer and using abusive language. At one point, she is also seen aggressively picking a laptop from the table as if to throw it towards the other person during the argument.

The clip has drawn sharp criticism for what many users described as unprofessional behaviour and caste-based remarks. To verify the authenticity of the viral video, Financialexpress.com has reached out to the bank for an official response. This report will be updated once a statement is received.

Caste remark sparks outrage

During the argument, the employee is heard making a caste-linked statement, saying, “I am a Thakur, don’t mess with me”, which further escalated the backlash online. The remark has been criticised for reflecting caste arrogance in a professional setting. As the argument intensified, other bank staff members stepped in and tried to calm the situation. Despite their intervention, the video shows the female employee continuing to argue in an aggressive manner.

Social media divided over viral clip

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users expressing strong and mixed reactions. Many netizens called the incident a serious violation of customer service norms and demanded strict disciplinary action.

At the same time, some users defended the employee, arguing that the full context of the incident was not visible in the clip. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Don’t be judgemental until you hear both side of stories…you are not aware why she got instigated!”

Another user said, “Hope a case has been filed against her and departmental enquiry initiated. She should be removed from the job. Pathetic behaviour”.

A third user offered a contrasting view and wrote, “She’s absolutely right; a woman shouldn’t stay silent for the sake of self-respect she should always raise her voice. Society is always quick to suppress. The girls from Brahmin, Thakur and Vaishya communities are brimming with self-respect, so it’s natural for anger to arise. Being a customer doesn’t mean you can say whatever you please.”

The incident has once again sparked debate over workplace conduct, customer rights, and the role of social media in shaping public opinion.

