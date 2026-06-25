For all the talk about a more spread-out startup economy, the latest Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026 shows that the world’s billion-dollar startups are still heavily concentrated in a few countries. The United States and China alone account for 1,187 of the world’s 1,603 unicorns, meaning nearly three out of every four unicorns are based in these two countries.

Still, the rankings reveal some important aspects. The United Kingdom has overtaken India to become the world’s third-largest unicorn hub, Singapore has climbed ahead of Israel and South Korea. Unicorns are now spread across 52 countries, more than double the number recorded in 2019, showing that startup ecosystems are emerging in more parts of the world.

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America remains the unicorn capital

The United States continues to dominate the global startup landscape with 806 unicorns, more than half the world’s total. It added 48 unicorns over the past year, strengthening its lead over every other country.

San Francisco remains the world’s unicorn capital with 222 unicorns, while New York hosts 141. The country’s startup success spans sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, software, healthcare, robotics and quantum computing. Companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Figure AI have helped reinforce America’s leadership in next-generation technologies.

China keeps pace in second place

China remains firmly in second place with 381 unicorns, adding 38 over the past year. Beijing leads the country’s startup ecosystem with 86 unicorns, followed by Shanghai with 74 and Shenzhen with 44.

Artificial intelligence has become a major growth driver for Chinese startups. Companies such as ByteDance, DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have contributed to the country’s continued rise, helping China remain one of the world’s most important centres for innovation.

UK moves ahead of India

One of the biggest changes in this year’s rankings is the United Kingdom moving into third place with 70 unicorns, ahead of India’s 61. London is the backbone of Britain’s startup ecosystem, accounting for 60 unicorns. The city has become Europe’s leading hub for fintech, artificial intelligence and software companies. Major names such as Revolut, Nscale and Wayve have helped drive the country’s growth.

India is now at fourth place, but it remains one of the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems. Bengaluru leads the country with 25 unicorns, followed by Mumbai with 13. Companies such as Zerodha, Zepto and Razorpay continue to showcase India’s strength in fintech and digital services.

Europe is building momentum

Germany is Europe’s largest unicorn nation with 31 unicorns, followed closely by France with 29. The Netherlands ranks next with 11.

European startups are increasingly focused on fintech, artificial intelligence and deep-tech innovation. France’s Mistral AI has emerged as one of the continent’s most prominent AI companies, while Germany continues to produce major startups in finance and industrial technology.

Singapore leads the next wave

Outside the traditional startup powerhouses, Singapore has emerged as one of the biggest success stories. The city-state now hosts 20 unicorns, overtaking both Israel and South Korea.

Canada ranks seventh globally with 24 unicorns, while Israel has 17 and South Korea has 16. Brazil leads Latin America with 16 unicorns.

Australia hosts 10 unicorns, while Japan and Mexico have nine each. Switzerland has eight, while Indonesia and the UAE are home to seven unicorns each. Sweden has six, Finland five, and Norway, Belgium, Spain and Ireland have four each. Thailand and Denmark round out the rankings with three unicorns apiece.

More countries join the club

The biggest long-term trend is the growing number of countries producing unicorns. Startups valued at more than $1 billion are now found in 52 countries and 299 cities worldwide.

Singapore has established itself as Southeast Asia’s fintech gateway, while the UAE is rapidly emerging as a technology hub in the Middle East. Nordic countries such as Sweden, Finland and Denmark continue to generate successful startups despite their relatively small populations.