Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel has been met with excitement, warmth, and pride across the country. Citizens and media alike hailed it as a historic step in the strong bond between India and Israel, especially at a time of regional uncertainty.

PM Modi arrived on February 25 at Ben Gurion Airport, marking his second visit to Israel after the landmark 2017 trip. It was also the first time an Indian prime minister addressed the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara greeted PM Modi with a red-carpet welcome, a guard of honour, and a warm embrace under clear skies. The leaders held private talks immediately, focusing on defense, technology, agriculture, water management, and regional issues.

PM Modi makes historic Knesset address

Later that day, PM Modi spoke in a packed Knesset chamber for 30 minutes, delivering the first-ever speech by an Indian leader in Israel’s parliament. He was given a standing ovation, with chants of “Modi! Modi!” ringing through the hall.

Speaker Amir Ohana awarded PM Modi the newly created Medal of the Knesset, its highest honour, praising his “significant contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Key points from his speech, widely reported in Israel:

“India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond.”

Expressed deepest condolences for victims of the October 7 Hamas attack, calling it “barbaric.”

“No cause justifies killing civilians.”

Supported the Trump administration’s Gaza plan, aiming for demilitarisation and a “just and durable peace.”

Closed with “Am Yisrael Chai” and “Jai Hind.”

Netanyahu, visibly moved, called Modi “my dear friend… more than a friend, a brother.” He praised India’s moral clarity after October 7 and spoke of an “iron alliance” of nations against extremist threats.

Inside the Knesset, chants of “Modi, Modi” rang out as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised PM Modi not merely as a friend, but “like a brother.”

Israeli media coverage

Israeli media highlighted the visit as historic and strategically important.

The Times of Israel ran live updates and detailed stories celebrating PM Modi’s firm stance and the personal bond between the leaders. Coverage highlighted defense, tech, cyber, and innovation cooperation. A minor opposition walkout during Netanyahu’s remarks made headlines but the issue got quickly resolved, with opposition leader Yair Lapid shaking PM Modi’s hand.

The Jerusalem Post praised the partnership as “natural” and emphasised shared threats and opportunities in a volatile region. It greeted PM Modi’s arrival with bold headlines reading “Welcome, Modi,” accompanied by Namaste in Hindi and photos of cheering crowds.

Haaretz, often more critical of Netanyahu, focused on multibillion-dollar arms deals (up to $10 billion, mainly for air defense against missiles and drones). Even here, the visit was acknowledged as high-stakes and strongly supported.

Across outlets, journalists described Modi as a reliable friend who has transformed India-Israel relations since 2014, especially in counter-terrorism, technology, and economic growth.

Meanwhile, in Washington and other Western capitals, analysts are following the visit closely, not only for the agreements signed, but for the bigger message it sends. US media noted that Modi’s engagement with Israel comes amid heightened regional tensions. This has resulted in shifting alliances, and delicate negotiations involving Iran and Gaza.

Citizens celebrate on streets and social media

Israeli citizens and the Indian diaspora celebrated PM Modi’s visit.

Lauren Dagan Amoss, a Tel Aviv researcher on Indian politics, told reporters: “There is a lot of pride and gratitude for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. India’s economic growth, digital transformation, and strengthened diplomacy are being showcased. People are very excited.”

On X (formerly Twitter), one popular post read, “pretty much israelis are very happy with Modi visiting… both the countries hate radicals,” gaining dozens of likes within hours. Videos of Modi taking selfies with crowds after the Knesset speech went viral, described as “unprecedented scenes.” Members of the Indian-Jewish community expressed deep emotion, with one woman tearfully saying, “I feel emotional… someone from my family is visiting us.”

PM Modi even responded in Hebrew to a Hindi greeting from Lapid. Hashtags like #IndiaIsrael and Am Yisrael Chai kept trending for hours. While some voices outside Israel raised geopolitical critiques, domestic support was overwhelming. Israelis viewed the visit as a boost to both security and economic ties.

PM Modi Israel Visit Day Two: Strengthening bonds

On February 26, Modi and Netanyahu will visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial together, while holding delegation talks at the King David Hotel, and signing multiple MoUs in defense, technology, agriculture, and more. Modi will also meet members of Israel’s Indian-Jewish community.



