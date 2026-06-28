An 82-year-old farmer in the UAE has spent more than 50 years growing mangoes in the middle of the desert. What began with a single bite of the fruit has now turned into a thriving farm and a story that shows just how far India’s beloved mango has travelled.

A trip to India and Pakistan changed everything

Ahmed Mohammed Gharib, an Emirati farmer from Fujairah, first fell in love with mangoes decades ago after tasting the fruit. He was so impressed that he travelled to India and Pakistan to collect mango seeds and saplings.

“I travelled to India and Pakistan to bring mango seeds and saplings,” Gharib told Khaleej Times.

“When I returned, I planted them on my farm and started learning how to grow them in our climate.”

Bringing them home was only the beginning. The UAE’s hot and dry climate was very different from where mangoes naturally grow. Gharib spent years experimenting, cross-breeding different varieties and learning what worked best in desert conditions.

Today, his farms in Sharm and Al Bidya produce thousands of kilograms of mangoes every year. Some of the varieties he grows include Arabi Hamadh, Hindi Hamadh, Lumi, Fifai and Arabi Moza. His mangoes are also on display at the Khorfakkan Mango Festival, which is being held from June 26 to June 28, 2026.

Even after all these years, Gharib is closely involved in every part of the farming process. He personally oversees fertilisation, irrigation and pruning.

Sharing his harvest with the next generation

Gharib doesn’t keep his work to himself. He regularly takes part in agricultural exhibitions and mango festivals across the UAE to showcase the varieties he grows. This year, he is also participating in the Khorfakkan Mango Festival. For him, these events are about much more than selling fruit. “These festivals are not just about selling mangoes,” he told KT. “They are an opportunity to show people what Emirati farms can produce.”

The amount of fruit his farms produce changes from year to year. In a particularly good season, he harvests around 12,000 kilograms of mangoes. In other years, the total may fall to 10,000 kilograms or even 5,000 kilograms, depending on growing conditions.

He also hopes his work encourages more young people to take an interest in farming.

A fruit that connects countries

The mango, scientifically known as Mangifera indica, first grew in South and Southeast Asia. Historians believe it has been cultivated in India for somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 years. Over time, the fruit became known as the “king of fruits” and remains one of India’s most treasured crops.

Even today, India is the world’s biggest mango producer. The country grows more than 1,000 varieties and harvests over 24 million metric tonnes every year. That accounts for nearly 43% of the world’s total mango production.

The fruit travelled globally through ancient trade routes as Buddhist monks, Persian traders, Portuguese explorers and later colonial powers carried it to new lands. From India, mangoes made their way to East Africa, the Middle East, Brazil, the Caribbean and later to North and South America.

Mango farmers in India facing distress

While foreigners like Gharib have successfully adapted mango cultivation in new regions, many traditional growers in India are struggling. According to a recent ANI report, several farmers in Tamil Nadu are leaving mangoes to rot on trees because prices have crashed.

India produces nearly half of the world’s mangoes. But a large harvest has not guaranteed good earnings for farmers. Too much supply, lower demand from mango pulp factories and unseasonal rains have left many small growers struggling to make a profit.

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In Melur Taluk in Madurai district, Totapuri mangoes are selling for as little as Rs 3 per kilogram at the farm. Farmers say this is nowhere near enough to cover their costs, which are around Rs 1 lakh per acre every year.

By the time the fruit reaches shops, it can sell for more than Rs 40 per kilogram. But farmers say they receive very little after paying for labour, transport and other expenses. The losses have become so severe that some farmers have started cutting down their mango trees. Similar problems have also led to protests and government action in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Indian mangoes remain in high demand

Indian mangoes continue to be among the most sought-after in international markets. Popular varieties such as Alphonso (Hapus), Kesar, Dashehari, Langra, Banganapalli (Totapuri), Chaunsa and Sindhri are loved for their rich pulp, sweateness and magnificent aroma.

India exports fresh mangoes as well as processed products like mango pulp, pickles and chutneys to more than 150 countries. Major buyers include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States and several other countries across the Gulf and Europe.

The global mango market is now valued at around $64 billion and is expected to keep growing.