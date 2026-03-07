While most techies in Mountain View, California, spend their evenings unwinding after a day at Google HQ, 32-year-old Piyush Kapoor was just starting his “second shift”. For years, Piyush lived a double life: a leadership role at Google by day and a dedicated UPSC aspirant by night.

The hard work culminated this Friday as the Lucknow native secured the 402nd rank in the Civil Services Examination. His journey reflects a masterclass in time management as Piyush leveraging unique circumstances including a 13-hour time difference to achieve a dream 10,000 miles away.

The ‘Time zone’ Advantage

Preparing from the United States presented a unique time-management challenge that Piyush turned into a strategic opportunity.

“When India woke up to new newspapers and current affairs updates, it was evening for me in California,” Piyush explained. “I could access fresh coaching materials and news in real-time right before my study session, without it clashing with my work hours,” Piyush told reporters.

Mantra: Consistency over Intensity

Rejecting the trope of popularly advised grueling 12-hour study marathons, Piyush chose to rely on a “system-design” approach for his UPSC preparation journey, a nod to his tech background.

Instead of studying for hours on the loop, Piyush chose to prepare for the big examination by engaging in focused, deeply concentrated sessions of 2–3 hours daily.

ALSO READ Did Simpsons predict Iran War? Truth behind viral claims and images

According to a report by The Times of India, Piyush chose Mathematics as his optional subject and heavily relied on digital note-making and online resources to manage his preparation and navigate the learning curve.

“My mantra was simple: consistency over intensity. I didn’t chase unsustainable hours; I focused on being present every single day,” Piyush said.

From building products to building the nation

Despite a high-flying career at one of the world’s most prestigious tech giants, Piyush felt a pull toward home. His motivation wasn’t to leave technology behind, but to scale its impact.

When asked why he left a comfortable job at one of the biggest companies in the world to venture into Bureaucracy, Piyush replied by saying he wanted to shift from building products and wanted to contribute towards building the nation.

“I wanted to move from building products to building the nation,” Piyush told reporters. The idea was not about abandoning technology but about expanding its impact from digital platforms to administrative systems that shape everyday lives, he added.

Five attempts: Trial by faith

Similar to most aspirants, Piyush’s journey to a coveted UPSC rank wasn’t easy. This was Piyush’s fifth attempt, a journey marked by isolation and setbacks. Through it all, his father, Arun Kapoor (66), a retired banker, remained his biggest cheerleader.

“We turned the odds into his assets,” Arun told reporters following the declaration of UPSC results . “He never let a setback define him, and today, his perseverance has paid off,” Piyush’s father added.