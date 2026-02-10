A woman employee of HDFC Bank in Kanpur, whose video went viral for making a caste-related remark, has come forward with a clarification. The employee, identified as Relationship Manager Astha Singh, released a video message responding to the controversy around her remarks.

The issue surfaced after a clip circulated widely on social media, in which Astha is heard saying, “I am Thakur, I will teach you a lesson.” The video triggered strong reactions online and led to allegations of caste-based behaviour at the bank.

Astha Singh issues clarification video

In her response video, Astha appeared with folded hands and denied misbehaving with any customer. She said the argument shown in the viral clip was not with a bank customer, but with the husband of a female contract employee working at the branch.

She claimed the man asked her about her caste and behaved inappropriately, which led to her losing her temper. Addressing the controversy, she said,

“I did not misbehave with any customer. My dispute was with the husband of a female contract employee of the bank. He asked about my caste and misbehaved with me, that’s when I got angry. I still stand by my statement. I am a Thakur and I’m proud of it.”

Astha also acknowledged that some of her words could have been chosen better, but maintained that the incident was being wrongly portrayed.

Viral video and threat claims

The video in question is reported to be from January 6 and shows Astha in an argument at the HDFC Bank branch in Panki, Kanpur. In the clip, she is seen using abusive language and attempting to attack someone by lifting a laptop during the heated exchange.

Reacting to how the video was shared online, she said, “I stand by my statement. I admit that some of my words might be wrong. Words should be chosen carefully in public service, but threats and insulting language cannot be tolerated. The video has been wrongly presented by making it a casteism issue.”

Financial Express reached out to the HDFC Bank for a statement but they declined to comment.