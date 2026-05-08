Industrialist Harsh Goenka sparked a wider political conversation after posting a sharp observation on X comparing leadership situations across Indian states after the recent assembly elections. His comment came at a time when West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are each dealing with very different political uncertainties after recent election developments.

Goenka wrote on X, “India’s political HR department is fascinating:

In Bengal, the challenge is getting someone to resign.

In Tamil Nadu, the challenge is deciding whom to appoint.

And in Kerala, the challenge is that too many want the job.”

Bengal standoff, legal battle signals long fight

In West Bengal, the remark reflects the ongoing standoff involving Fomer Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite the BJP’s sweeping win in the Assembly elections, Banerjee has refused to step down, with her party describing the move as a symbolic protest.

At a meeting with newly elected MLAs and senior leaders at her Kalighat residence, she reportedly alleged that the election had been “looted” and indicated that the Trinamool Congress would challenge the results in the Supreme Court. The party’s position suggests a prolonged political and legal confrontation rather than an immediate transition of power.

Tamil Nadu sees numbers game after fractured mandate

In Tamil Nadu, the situation is less about resistance and more about arithmetic. The Assembly elections have produced a fractured verdict, leaving parties scrambling to build alliances.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House, is making efforts to secure the majority mark of 118. He has already met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and is likely to take oath tomorrow amid growing pressure to demonstrate numbers and stake claim to form the government.

Kerala faces leadership dilemma within Congress

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the challenge lies within party ranks. The Congress is yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial face, with multiple senior leaders in contention.

Names such as V. D. Satheesan, K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are being discussed, and the final decision is expected from the party high command. The delay has turned the process into a closely watched internal contest, with the announcement likely to come down to the last moment.

Goenka’s remark, though brief, has resonated because it captures three very different political situations unfolding at the same time: resistance in Bengal, negotiation in Tamil Nadu, and internal competition in Kerala.

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