Every time a person moves abroad, there are many financial decisions to consider. A recent LinkedIn post by Jane Mepham, Founder and Principal Advisor of Elgon financial advisor, is creating conversation around a reality many immigrants deal with: how visa status can shape every financial decision in the United States.

Visa rules dictate financial choices

In her post, Mepham focuses on the H-1B1 visa, calling it “like the younger brother of the H-1B.” While the H-1B is widely recognised, the H-1B1 is limited to nationals of Chile and Singapore and comes with tighter conditions. It is granted for just one year at a time and is non-dual intent, meaning transitioning to a green card is significantly more difficult.

“Work visas are considered temporary, but the H-1B1 is even more temporary because of the above,” she wrote, stressing that this added uncertainty must shape how individuals approach their finances from the outset.

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Financial caution becomes essential

Given this uncertainty, Mepham explains a series of practical considerations. She advises against making large financial commitments such as buying a house and cautions individuals against becoming overly tied to the US financially by moving all their assets there.



At the same time, she emphasises strict compliance with tax laws, reminding readers to “report them to IRS — every last one of them,” including foreign assets.



The post also explains the importance of staying professionally competitive, as employment is directly linked to visa status. Building a strong safety net is another key theme, with Mepham recommending a 12-month emergency fund plus the cost of flight tickets back home. She further suggests having access to independent immigration lawyers rather than relying solely on company-appointed counsel.

Wealth creation is possible

Mepham encourages visa holders to still take advantage of the US financial ecosystem, including retirement and brokerage accounts, as a way to build wealth. However, she explains that the approach will not mirror that of permanent residents or citizens. “You absolutely can build wealth — especially with your high-tech income — it’s just going to look a little different,” she noted.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.