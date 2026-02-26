A viral post of a US-based Indian entrepreneur’s horror story of how she got deported to India from the Abu Dhabi airport has sparked online debate.

According to screenshots of a social media post, the woman and her husband had travelled to India in November to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday. Now financialexpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the claims and whether it really happened.

The couple had reportedly completed their visa stamping in December, ahead of major scheduling disruptions at US consulates. However, at Abu Dhabi preclearance in January, her husband was allowed to continue to the US, while she was pulled aside for secondary inspection.

‘Spent two months in India, worked from there’

During questioning, she explained that she had spent about two months in India and had worked part of that time, using paid time off (PTO), for her US employer.

Immigration officers reportedly told her that she had “overstayed” in India and that being paid while working remotely for a US company from India violated US immigration law, a claim that has left her confused and anxious.

Her visa was cancelled on the spot, and she was instructed to reapply. However, due to a severe shortage of visa appointment slots in 2026, she remains unable to schedule a stamping interview, compounding her stress.

Did the woman break US law?

The woman’s company immigration attorney has insisted that remote work from India does not inherently violate US law, but the cancellation has nonetheless left her in limbo.

However netizens had a different view to offer, with one user on X saying, “I am not sure who is her Attorney & Employer. H1Bs are not supposed to work from India and get paid in $. I led Tech teams in major tech companies, we always tell H1Bs not to work but business meetings are allowed under certain circumstances. her only option is go back to H4.”

US‑based entrepreneur James Blunt also weighed in, calling the situation a “221(i) visa cancellation at preclearance,” explaining that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have “extremely broad discretion” at ports of entry. He noted that CBP does not require the same level of proof as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and can cancel a visa even if the underlying legal reasoning is questionable. He described the outcome as “ridiculous but justified” under existing enforcement powers.

Another expert, SkillStorm co‑founder Hany Girgis, suggested the issue may stem from the fact that the remote work was not reflected in the Labor Condition Application (LCA) tied to her H‑1B petition, emphasising that H‑1B status typically covers specific job sites.