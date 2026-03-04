Every year, thousands of skilled professionals in the United States wait anxiously for one email — the H1B lottery result. For many, that message decides whether they can continue building their careers in America or must pause their plans yet again. The process is often called a “lottery,” and for some, it truly feels like gambling with time. For Aditya, a tech professional, that endurance lasted nearly seven years.

Speaking to the Financial Express, Aditya revealed he entered the H1B lottery around 12 times before finally hearing the words he had been waiting for. His recent visa stamping experience in India, split between Mumbai and Chennai, captures both the pressure and the unpredictability that come with the process.

H-1B lottery after 12 tries

Aditya first began trying for the H1B in 2019. Every year, he entered the lottery and waited. Most years, the result was the same — not selected. A few times, there was new hope during the second or even third lottery rounds, but nothing materialised.

In the middle of this long wait, his company moved him to Canada for about a year and a half. That shift turned out to be important. After completing his stint there, he returned to the US on an L-1 intra-company transfer visa. So while the H-1B was still uncertain, he had another valid status that allowed him to continue working in the US.

Meanwhile, Trump’s tightening of immigration laws in the US, along with hikes in H-1B fees and other changes, kept adding to the uncertainty. When he finally secured his H-1B after a record 12 lottery attempts, he faced a dilemma — go for the new H-1B stamp and risk being stranded in India if the appointment was canceled, or play it safe.

His attorney provided the “golden ticket” advice: The Fallback Option. By then, visa appointment rescheduling rumours were spreading anxiety among applicants planning travel to India for stamping. “My attorney advised that if the H-1B appointment were postponed, I could return to the US using my valid L-1 instead. That fallback was the only reason I took the risk.”

Aditya chose to go ahead with his winter travel plans for stamping. After waiting this long, he didn’t want to postpone it any further.

H-1B, H-4 visa approved in one hour

His biometrics appointment, known as OFC, took place in Mumbai on February 10. That step was smooth and direct. On February 17, he and his wife travelled to Chennai for their visa interview at the US Consulate. His wife was applying for an H4 dependent visa.

Like most applicants, they carried organised folders packed with tax returns, salary slips and employment letters. They were ready for detailed questioning.

Instead, the interview was surprisingly brief. “Were your social media profiles public?” The same question was directed at both of them. There were no deep questions about salary or job roles. The focus was clearly on their online presence. In recent months, checking digital profiles has become a regular part of visa screening. Platforms like Facebook, X, LinkedIn and even GitHub are looked at to make sure the information matches what applicants have written in their forms.

Just when they thought it was over, the officer handed them a 221(g) slip. For many applicants, that small piece of paper can cause instant worry. A 221(g) means the case needs additional administrative processing, and in some situations, it can take weeks or even months.

The officer told them it could take up to a week. They walked out unsure of what to expect.

What happened next surprised them. About one hour after the interview, the visa status changed to “Approved,” and the following day, it was updated to “Issued.” Within 72 hours of the interview, their passports were ready for pickup at the VFS centre on February 20.