In today’s fast-moving digital world, Google Trends shows what people are most curious about online. From major cricket matches and board exam results to rising sports stars and upcoming gadgets, search trends reflect what is capturing public attention. Over the last 24 hours, people in India searched heavily for cricket action, state board results, a young sports sensation and new technology updates.

Here’s a closer look at the top trending topics, their search volumes, and why they became so popular.

Google Trends (Screenshot)

LSG vs RR – Over 2 million searches

The clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 dominated search charts with massive interest. In a recent high-scoring encounter at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with a blistering 93 off 38 balls (or similar explosive knocks in related matches), powering RR to a thrilling victory and boosting their playoff chances.

Cricket remains a national obsession in India, and IPL matches generate enormous real-time engagement. Fans searched for live scores, highlights, player performances, and post-match analysis, easily pushing this topic past 2 million searches. The nail-biting finish and breakout performances by young talents amplified the frenzy across news sites, YouTube, and social media.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Result – Over 1 million searches

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the SSLC (Class 10) results on May 20, at around 9:30 AM, triggering a massive wave of anxious and excited searches exceeding 1 million. Over 8 lakh students awaited their scores, with the overall pass percentage reported at 94.31% – a slight improvement from the previous year.

Students, parents, and educators flocked to official portals like tnresults.nic.in to check marks, download provisional certificates, and explore revaluation options. This annual event consistently trends due to its life-altering impact on young students’ academic trajectories, with searches spiking for toppers lists, district-wise performance, and result-checking guides.

Gurnoor Brar – Over 2 lakh searches

Punjab’s towering fast bowler Gurnoor Brar (standing at around 6’5”) emerged as a breakout name with over 200,000 searches. The 25-year-old right-arm pacer earned his maiden call-up to the Indian national squad for the upcoming one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan, based on strong domestic performances for Punjab and India A.

Brar’s height, pace, bounce, and consistent wicket-taking ability in Ranji Trophy and other formats have positioned him as a promising prospect for India’s bowling attack. Cricket enthusiasts searched for his profile, stats, videos, and background as selectors bet on fresh talent ahead of bigger tournaments like the ODI World Cup. His inclusion represents the classic underdog-to-national-team story that captivates fans.

Leaked details of iPhone 18 Pro – Over 20,000 searches

Tech enthusiasts drove searches for iPhone 18 Pro leaks past 20,000 as rumors and prototype details surfaced about Apple’s 2026 flagship. Expected highlights include a potentially smaller Dynamic Island (with under-display Face ID elements), variable aperture camera for better photography, powerful A20 Pro chip on a 2nm process, improved battery life, new connectivity features like satellite capabilities, and fresh color options.

Even months ahead of the likely September launch, Apple product speculation generates steady global (and Indian) interest. Searches focused on design mockups, camera upgrades, pricing hints, and comparisons with previous models, fueled by YouTube breakdowns and tech blogs.