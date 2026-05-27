Cricket frenzy and festive celebrations together shaped India’s Google search trends over the last 24 hours, with millions of users turning to the internet for live updates, greetings and celebrity news.

The biggest spike came from the blockbuster IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, which alone crossed two million searches after RCB’s record-breaking playoff victory. Alongside the cricket fever, 2 other topics dominated Google Trends. Here’s a detailed look at what India was searching for from last 24 hours and why:

‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans’ – Over 2 million searches

The clear runaway leader in searches is the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 clash from the Tata IPL 2026. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Gujarat Titans in a high-octane playoff match at Dharamsala on May 26.

Fans flooded Google for live scores, highlights, and updates after RCB posted a massive 254/5 – the highest total in IPL playoff history – powered by Rajat Patidar’s explosive unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. RCB then bowled out GT for 162, securing a dominant 92-run victory and booking their spot in the final.

With Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and star international players involved, plus the high stakes of playoff cricket, this matchup generated explosive interest across live scorecards, player stats, and post-match analysis. Cricket remains India’s biggest passion, easily explaining the 2M+ search volume.

‘Eid Mubarak’ – Over 20,000 searches

Eid Mubarak greetings and related searches continue to trend online as people exchange festive wishes, images, and messages. Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, is being celebrated today, May 27, in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the festival will be observed across most parts of India on May 28 (Wednesday).

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and faith in Allah, as he agreed to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, before a lamb was provided as a divine act of mercy. The festival symbolises sacrifice, obedience, and surrender to God’s will. Celebrated with great fervour by Muslims across the world, the festival is regarded as a day of worship, sacrifice, charity, and faith.

Communal harmony, family gatherings, and social media sharing drive consistent interest in these positive, uplifting queries during this time of year.

‘Film producer Sandip Patel news’ – Over 10,000 searches

Entertainment enthusiasts are buzzing about Indian-origin film producer Sandip Patel. He made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 while promoting his banner SRHP Films and upcoming Hollywood projects, including the film Holy Father (directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced with Rita Patel).

Patel’s growing global footprint, networking at the prestigious festival, and connections to Indian cinema have drawn attention from film buffs, NRIs, and industry watchers, pushing related news searches over the 10,000 mark.