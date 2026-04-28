Indian internet users have been flooding Google with searches on cricket, politics, education, and entertainment over the past 24 hours. From state board exam results to news around Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, a wide range of topics dominated search trends across the country.

Here are the top five trending topics on Google right now, along with their search volumes and what’s driving the buzz.

DC vs RCB (Over 2 million searches)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 39 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium became the most-searched topic by a huge margin of over 2 million searches. RCB delivered a clinical demolition, bowling DC out for just 75 runs – one of the lowest totals of the season – before chasing the target in only 6.3 overs to win by 9 wickets.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were unplayable in the powerplay, triggering a historic collapse. The dramatic, one-sided contest and high-stakes T20 action explain the massive search surge among cricket fans.

Sahil Parakh (Over 5 lakhs searches)

18-year-old Delhi Capitals batsman Sahil Parakh trending heavily after his emotional IPL debut in the DC vs RCB match. Just days earlier, the youngster had suffered a scary facial injury during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium when a ball struck him, leaving him bloodied and stretchered off to hospital.

He recovered quickly enough to debut but was clean-bowled for a duck on the second ball of the innings by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The combination of his recent injury scare, rapid return, and tough debut in a high-profile game sparked huge public interest and concern.

India’s top 5 Google searches in last 24 hours. (Google Trends/Screengrab)

Gujarat Election Result (Over 50,000 searches)

Searches for Gujarat election results spiked as counting began for the state’s major local body polls on April 28. Voting for 15 municipal corporations (including nine newly formed ones), 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats took place on April 26.

Millions of voters participated in this significant grassroots election, making it a hot topic for political observers and residents tracking outcomes in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and others.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Daughter Shora (Over 20,000 searches)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 16-year-old daughter Shora Siddiqui grabbed attention after the actor shared candid details about their father-daughter bond in recent interviews. Nawazuddin revealed that Shora, an aspiring actress, is his harshest critic – especially when it comes to his dancing skills, which she says “destroy” his confidence and often tells him not to do in films.

Shora’s growing interest in acting and earlier viral audition clips have made her a point of interest among fans, boosting searches about the young talent and the Siddiqui family.

Assam HS Result 2026 (Over 1 lakh searches)

Students, parents, and educators across Assam rushed to Google as the Assam Higher Secondary (Class 12) results 2026 were officially declared today (April 28) by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB/AHSEC).

Over 3.3 lakh students who appeared for the exams in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams could check their marks on official websites.

The annual board result announcement always triggers a massive search spike, and this year was no different as anxious students logged in to view their scores.