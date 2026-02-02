Gold is tumbling, silver is crashing, Bitcoin is plunging, and everyone else is panicking. Except Robert Kiyosaki. Calm, ready, and cash in hand, he’s calling it exactly what it is: a sale. While most investors are running, he’s asking the one question that matters — what are you going to do?

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is no stranger to turning market chaos into life lessons. This time was no different. As gold, silver, and Bitcoin fell sharply, he shared the brutal truth about how people react, and why the rich and poor often make opposite moves when markets crash.

‘When Walmart Has a Sale…’

In his post titled ‘Difference between rich and poor people’, Kiyosaki drew a comparison that was easy to understand and hard to ignore. “When Walmart has a SALE, poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy. Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale, a.k.a, .CRASH. The poor sell and run, while the rich rush in….and buy, buy, buy.” According to him, fear decides behaviour. When prices fall in everyday life, people feel excited. But when financial markets crash, the same people panic.

“The gold, silver, and Bitcoin market just crashed….a.k.a. went on sale…and I am waiting….with cash in hand….to begin to buy more gold, silver, and Bitcoin….on sale,” he wrote, before asking, “What are you going to do?”

Silver prices collapse, Gold plunges

Gold and silver prices have been falling sharply over the last two trading sessions, wiping out weeks of gains and shaking investor confidence. On Sunday, Silver took the biggest hit. Prices dropped by Rs 26,273 per kg, or 9%, pulling the metal down to around Rs 2.65 lakh per kg. In just two sessions, silver has lost Rs 1.34 lakh, a massive 33.6% fall. On a weekly basis, it is down nearly 21% from its January highs.

On the MCX, silver futures for March delivery hit the lower circuit, settling at Rs 2,65,652 per kg. Just a day earlier, the metal had already crashed 27%.

Gold has been equally volatile. During Sunday’s special session, April gold futures briefly fell 9% to Rs 1,38,634 per 10 grams, before recovering some ground. Still, prices ended the day 3% lower. Only days ago, gold had touched a record Rs 1,93,096 per 10 grams before tumbling hard.

Bitcoin slips below $80,000

The pain wasn’t limited to metals. Bitcoin fell sharply, dropping below $80,000 to its lowest level since April 2025. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has now lost over 30% from its recent peak. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.1% to around $78,159, while Ethereum dropped over 10% and Solana fell more than 11%.

In just 24 hours, nearly $111 billion was wiped off the crypto market’s total value. Around $1.6 billion worth of positions were liquidated, most of it in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For years, Bitcoin was promoted as digital gold, a hedge against inflation and currency weakness. But this time, it failed to attract buyers. Even when gold earlier touched record highs, Bitcoin barely reacted. And when gold and silver crashed, crypto didn’t see inflows either.