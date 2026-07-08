FIFA is investigating an altercation between Argentina fans and YouTuber IShowSpeed amid allegations of racism. The incident took place last week as the influencer was livestreaming the game against Cape Verde from the stands.

Visuals that have since gone viral show the 21-year-old American asking another fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him. The fan speaking in Spanish appeared to be telling IShowSpeed, who is Black, to “go cry to the zoo.”

The clip has since prompted widespread outrage and the promise of an investigation from FIFA.

FIFA launches an investigation into racism toward popular streamer IShowSpeed in the stands during the World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde. #IShowSpeed #Speed #WorldCup #Argentina #CapeVerde pic.twitter.com/PrdE8Wtwaz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2026

The soccer body later released a statement “strongly condemning racism, hate and discrimination in all forms”

“These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society. … The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game,” it added.

Can FIFA take action against a fan?

The FIFA disciplinary code makes national football federations legally responsible for the behaviour of their fans. A penalty in this case would impact the entire football association of Argentina since the fan in question had been wearing a team jersey. According to Article 15 of the lengthy document, any individual offending the dignity or integrity of another country or individual can be penalised by FIFA. The association or club will be held responsible if supporters engage in such behaviour.

“For a first offence, playing a match with a limited number of spectators and a fine of at least CHF 20,000 shall be imposed on the association or club concerned,” the FIFA rulebook reiterates.

The punishment can escalate depending on the circumstances (or for habitual offenders) — including extreme measures such as ” a points deduction, a ban on playing in a particular stadium, the forfeiting of a match, expulsion from a competition or relegation to a lower division”. Disciplinary measures may include the implementing a prevention plan, fines and playing one or more matches without spectators.

Argentina ekes out last minute win against Egypt

Controversy has also erupted over the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt on Tuesday. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has announced a personal boycott of the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing a lack of “fair play” and “justice” in the tournament.

Egypt appeared to be on the verge of a historic upset after Yasser Ibrahim scored a header in the 15th minute, and goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir later saved a penalty from Lionel Messi. The Pharaohs extended their lead in the 67th minute through a Mostafa Ziko goal following a swift counterattack involving Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan, leaving Argentina seemingly destined for an early exit.

The match shifted sharply in the final minutes as Argentina mounted a late comeback. Cristian Romero scored a header in the 79th minute, followed by an equaliser from Messi four minutes later, before Enzo Fernandez secured a stoppage-time winner to seal the 3-2 victory for Argentina.

“Argentina’s victory is entirely undeserved. I promise you, once I return today, I will not watch football in this World Cup at all, because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I will not watch this World Cup again. When I get back home and back to our country, I am not watching it,” ESPN UK quoted Hassan as saying after the match.

“We had the right to win, and I don’t want to say ‘hard luck’ to us – No. We left with honour, honour on our part. But the final result, aside from being highly influenced, is a far cry from the ‘fair play’ that FIFA talks about and far from respect. There was neither respect nor fair play today,” a visibly frustrated Hassan told reporters.