A short clip from a routine office meeting on Zoom has gone viral, igniting a wider conversation about workplace etiquette in the era of hybrid work. The video, shared on X, shows a young employee attending a team call while wearing a bright green neem face mask.

Despite her unconventional appearance, the employee remains actively involved in the discussion, contributing ideas about AI products as the meeting progresses. Her manager, instead of objecting, engages with curiosity and even asks about the purpose of the face mask, to which she replied even he should try it too.

Viral clip sparks workplace debate

The brief, under-a-minute video has quickly gained traction online, crossing over one lakh views within a day. It has also triggered a flood of reactions, with users debating what defines professionalism in modern work culture.

While some viewers found the moment relatable and reflective of changing norms, others—particularly from older professional groups—criticised the behaviour as inappropriate for a formal work setting.

GenZ Employees are Next Level- This Girl attended an online Office Meeting With Neem Face Mask on 😂🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/85qyYzGnsa — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 16, 2026

Divided reactions on Gen Z work culture

One user said, “It’s because of these GenZ’s our Work From Home is getting canceled.

Pre-Covid, nobody cared if you work from home or office. Now everybody wants you to be in office.”

Another commented, “Gen Z isn’t just working from home…..they’re thriving from home. They are rewriting the dress code one face pack at a time.”

Third said, “Sad to see such things being called ‘next level’….if anything it is the lowest level of professionalism.”

The contrasting reactions highlight a growing generational divide over workplace norms, especially as remote and hybrid work continue to blur the boundaries between personal and professional spaces.

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