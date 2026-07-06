When comedy creator Vijay Kumar, better known as @vijay3guy on Instagram, shared photos and videos from Wimbledon this week, it was not just another creator attending a global sporting event. For the creator from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, it is a milestone in a journey that began with experimental videos and grew into one of India’s biggest comedy communities.

Years of experimenting before finding his audience

Long before millions of people knew him, he was trying different kinds of content across social media. His early uploads ranged from gaming videos and superhero parodies to comedy sketches, fun facts and short-form entertainment.

Those experiments eventually helped him identify what worked best. Instead of constantly changing directions, he settled on relatable storytelling inspired by everyday Indian life. Today, that formula has helped him build nearly 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Looking back at his oldest videos, the creator’s rise appears to be the result of years of consistency rather than overnight success.

Everyday stories became his biggest strength

Vijay built his audience by focusing on situations that instantly felt familiar to Indian viewers. His reels revolve around school memories, Indian parents, friendships, festivals, cricket, village-versus-city life and middle-class experiences. Rather than chasing every viral trend, he turned ordinary moments into stories that audiences recognised from their own lives.

Wimbledon is building stronger connections with India

Over the past few weeks, Wimbledon’s official social media accounts have featured iconic tennis moments set to Indian music. Roger Federer’s highlights have been paired with Pehla Nasha, Serena Williams’ clips with Patakha Guddi, while videos featuring Novak Djokovic and other stars have used songs by artists including Divine, A.R. Rahman and Karan Aujla. The tournament has also partnered with Delhi’s century-old dessert brand Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfi Wale to launch a limited-edition Strawberries & Cream Kulfi, giving one of Wimbledon’s oldest traditions an Indian flavour.