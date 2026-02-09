Prominent celebrities hailing from Hollywood and other walks of life stole the show in the stands as the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots faced off to clinch the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, Feb 8 (US time). In addition to the star players and coaches in attendance, thousands showed up to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to catch the annual live sporting action.

Those present to soak in the best highlights of American football’s biggest night included tennis legend Roger Federer and Grammy-winning rapper Jay Z. Although the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker has never performed at any Super Bowl Halftime Show, he has led the charge in picking the halftime act every year since 2019 through his company Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL.

This year’s Halftime Show headliner was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Affectionately known as the ‘King of Latin Trap’ among fans, the mega-star’s live Super Bowl outing also sparked unfathomable enthusiasm due to several renowned cameos throughout the performance.

The official NFL account on X also proudly announced that Korean-American singer Joshua, who is a member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, was at the stadium for his first Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here’s everyone who attended the Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

2026 Super Bowl performers

Halftime Show headliner: Bad Bunny

His star-studded performance was packed with surprising cameos by the likes of Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B and Karol G.

Super Bowl 60 opening performance: Green Day

Green Day National anthem: Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth “America the Beautiful”: Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Black national anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”): Coco Jones

Coco Jones Super Bowl tailgate concert headliner: Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims Super Bowl tailgate concert opener: LaRussell

Celebs attending Super Bowl 60: Star-studded lineup