Vinod Khosla, the venture capitalist who wrote one of the earliest cheques to OpenAI, to the leaders of Google, Microsoft, and Micron Technology, Indian-origin immigrants are shining prominently on Forbes’ list of America’s 250 Most Successful Living Immigrants.

The ranking showcases entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and cultural icons born outside the United States who have made a lasting impact on American business, technology, research, and society. Indian-origin achievers feature strongly across sectors ranging from venture capital, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors to cybersecurity, economics, and entertainment.

Their journeys — from IIT classrooms and Delhi neighbourhoods to small towns in India — reflect remarkable stories of ambition and success, culminating in leadership roles at some of the world’s most influential companies and institutions.

The timing of the list coincides with Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants across the United States. Recent measures have included expanded deportation efforts, stricter requirements for Green Card holders, and broader nationwide immigration enforcement actions. Adding to these developments, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement bill on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening border security and funding deportation and immigration agencies throughout Trump’s presidency.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 Indian-origin names on the Forbes list:

Vinod Khosla (Rank 14)

The highest-ranked Indian-origin name on the list, Vinod Khosla is one of the Silicon Valley’s best known venture capitalists. He is from IIT Delhi and has earned degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University. Khosla first came into prominence as a co-founder of Sun Microsystems in 1982.

Sun became one of the defining technology companies of its era, helping popularise networked computing and technologies such as Java. After serving for 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, Khosla launched Ventures in 2004 to back ambitious science and technology-driven startups.

As per Forbes, the firm has invested in companies including DoorDash, Affirm, Stripe, Impossible Foods and QuantumScape. Forbes also highlights that Khosla Ventures was the first venture capital firm to invest in OpenAI. Forbes Real-Time Billionaire data estimates his net worth at $14 billion and has ranked him number 1 on its 2026 Midas List of top technology investors.

Naval Ravikant (Rank 27)

Naval Ravikant was born in New Delhi, moved to New York City with his family as a child and later earned a graduation degree in computer science and economics from Dartmouth College.

After founding ventures such as Epinions and Vast.com, Ravikant co-founded AngelList in 2010. The platform supported startups connect with investors and became one of the most widely used tools for early-stage fundraising.

Forbes highlights that Ravikant made early investments in companies, including Twitter, Uber and Postmates, years before they became businesses. Beyond investing, he has created a large global following through his views on wealth creation, technology, entrepreneurship. Thus, making him one of the Silicon’s Valley most well-known angel investors.

Hemant Taneja (Rank 31)

Delhi -born Hemant Taneja shifted to the United States at the age of 15 and later studied Engineering at MIT. After selling his startup Isovia, he joined General Catalyst in 2001 and gradually became its CEO.

At present, General Catalyst manages roughly $43 billion and has expanded beyond traditional venture capital into wealth management, healthcare and business transformation. According to Forbes, Taneja has backed companies like Stripe, Gusto, Snap, Grammarly, and Anduril.

He also played a crucial role in healthcare investments, including Livongo, which was later acquired by Teladoc Health. Forbes Real-Time Billionaire data estimates his fortune at $3.6 billion.

Sanjay Mehrotra (Rank 44)

Sanjay Mehrotra’s career reflects the rise of the semiconductor industry over the past three decades. After starting his professional career as an engineer, he co-founded flash-memory pioneer SandDisk in 1988 and helped it in becoming a major technology company.

Later, SanDisk was acquired by Western Digital, cementing Mehrotra’s reputation as one of the industry’s most successful entrepreneurs. Since 2017, he has served as Chairman, President, and CEO of Micron Technology, one of the world’s largest memory and storage-chip manufacturers.

As demand for AI-driven computing infrastructure widens, Micron has became a critical supplier to the technology sector. Forbes estimates Mehrotra’s net worth at $1.2 billion.

Sundar Pichai (Rank 55)

Born in Chennai and educated at IIT Kharagpur, Sundar Pichai’s rise from India to the top of Alphabet is one of the most prominent immigrant success stories in the field of global technology.

Pichai shifted to the United States for higher studies, earning a master’s degree from Stanford University before doing an MBA at the Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004 and played a significant role in products including Chrome before becoming Google’s CEO in 2015 and Alphabet CEO in 2019.

Pichai now heads one of the world’s most influential technology companies as it expands its mark in artificial intelligence, digital services and cloud computing. Forbes Real-Time Billionaire data estimates his net worth at $1.6 billion.

Abhijit Banerjee (Rank 59)

Unlike many others on the list, Abhijit Banerjee built his reputation through academic research rather than entrepreneurship.

The economist, who earned a PhD from Harvard University and now teaches at MIT. He has also co-founded Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), which uses data-driven research to study anti-poverty programmes and public policies.

Banerjee shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics for research that changed how governments and development organisations evaluate poverty-alleviation initiatives.

Forbes highlighted his role in advancing evidence-based approaches to economic policymaking around the world.

Padma Lakshmi (Rank 64)

Padma Lakshmi moved to the United States as a child and made a career spanning television, entrepreneurship, publishing and advocacy.

She is best known as the longtime host of Top Chef and the creator and host of Taste the Nation, a series that explores American food culture through the experiences of immigrant, indigenous and minority communities.

A bestselling author and key public voice in food, identity, and culture. Her inclusion reflects her impact on American media and culture.

Satya Nadella (Rank 89)

When Satya Nadela became Microsoft’s CEO in 2014, the company was still largely associated with Windows and Office. Over the following decade, he helped transform it into a cloud-computing and artificial intelligence powerhouse.

Born in India, Nadella came to the United States for higher education, earning a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before completing an MBA at the University of Chicago.

Under his leadership, Microsoft expanded Azure, acquired LinkedIn and Activision Blizzard. The firm also invested heavily in OpenAI, and rolled out an AI-powered Copilot tools. Forbes Real-Time Billionaires data estimates his net worth at $1.3 billion.

Neerja Sethi (Rank 91)

Neerja Sethi’s entrepreneurial journey started with a modest investment and grew into one of the most successful stories in the IT services industry.

After moving to the United States, Sethi along with her husband Bharat Desai founded Syntel in 1980 with just $2000 in seed capital. In the beginning, they operated from their apartment in Michigan, later they built the company into major consulting and outsourcing business.

Syntel went public in 1997 and was eventually acquired by French technology company Atos in a $3.4 billion deal in 2018. Completed her study from Delhi University and Oakland University, Sethi is now among America’s richest self-made women. Forbes estimates her net worth at $1.2 billion.

Jay Chaudhary (Rank 93)

Jay Chaudhary’s rise from a village in the Himalayas to a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity wealth is among the most striking stories on the Forbes ranking.

According to Forbes, his hometown didn’t have electricity until he was in the eighth standard and running water until the tenth grade. He moved to the United States in 1980 for graduate studies, with his first-ever flight being the journey to America.

After launching four cybersecurity companies that were eventually acquired, Chaudhary founded cloud security firm Zscaler in 2008. The company went public in 2018 and has become one of the leading players in cybersecurity. Forbes Real-Time Billionaire data estimates his net worth at $7.2 billion.

Together, these 10 Indian-origin immigrants represent achievements across technology, cybersecurity, economics, venture capital, media and academia.