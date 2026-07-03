RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday shared an old video of an agricultural drone rescuing children stranded in a flooded river in Vietnam to highlight how technology can be used to save lives during calamities. Sharing the clip on X, Goenka wrote, “Drones can be life taking or life saving- use technology well!”

The video, dated July 8, 2025, shows an agricultural drone lifting the stranded children to safety one by one with the help of a rope attached to it. According to a Firstpost report, the incident took place in Vietnam’s Gia Lai province after heavy rains caused flooding. A farmer working nearby heard the children calling for help, tied a rope to his agricultural drone and flew it towards them, rescuing each child before emergency teams arrived.

Drones can be life taking or life saving- use technology well! pic.twitter.com/0i5I31s1DX — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2026

However, Financial Express Digital could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

While drones are often in the talks because of their use in wars and military operations, they are also playing an increasingly important role in disaster relief, healthcare, farming and rescue missions.

Goenka’s message on drone use

Goenka’s post comes at a time when drones are used for both military and civilian purposes. In recent years, drones have been widely used in conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East for surveillance and attacks. At the same time, governments and rescue agencies around the world have started using the same technology to save lives during floods, earthquakes and other emergencies.

The Vietnam rescue is one such example. According to Firstpost, the farmer used an agricultural drone, normally meant for spraying crops, to rescue the stranded children from the flooded river.

Such rescue operations are becoming more common. According to a report by the Brookings Institution, drones fitted with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging systems help emergency teams find missing people faster, assess disaster-hit areas and carry out rescue operations without putting responders in unnecessary danger.

Drones are also making a difference in healthcare. According to a Reuters report quoting the World Economic Forum (WEF), drones have been used to deliver blood, medicines and vaccines to remote areas where damaged roads or difficult terrain make transportation difficult. The WEF cited examples from Rwanda and other countries where drones helped deliver life-saving medical supplies during emergencies and disease outbreaks.

During floods and other natural disasters, drones have also been used to deliver food, medicines and communication equipment to places cut off from the outside world. According to the World Economic Forum, drones also help rescue teams survey affected areas from the air and identify people who need immediate help when roads become inaccessible.

The technology has also become an important tool in agriculture. Agricultural drones are widely used to spray fertilisers and pesticides, monitor crop health and support precision farming. According to a research paper published on arXiv, drones help farmers reduce manual work, improve efficiency and collect real-time information about crops, making farming more productive and sustainable.

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