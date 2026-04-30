Mass layoffs across Oracle left many experienced professionals searching for new opportunities. One of them is Shannon Fisher, former director of restaurant sales for the Southeast at Oracle, who recently shared her experience in a post about losing her job and navigating the difficult job market.

Fisher wrote that she became part of a “mass layoff” at Oracle three weeks earlier. The layoff marked a major shift in her professional life. She said it was the first time in her career that she found herself without a job.

What former Oracle employee said

“Three weeks ago I was part of the mass layoff at Oracle and for the first time in my career, I found myself without a job,” Fisher wrote.

She said she spent the first two days after the layoff trying to recover emotionally and mentally.

“The first 2 days, I gave myself grace. Time to reset, reflect, and really think about what I want next,” she wrote.

She said the support she received after the layoff surprised her. Friends, colleagues and contacts reached out with calls, texts, reposts and referrals. “What followed was something I’ll never forget, the support. The texts, calls, reposts, referrals… it was overwhelming in the best way,” she wrote.

The support initially made her believe she would quickly secure another role. However, she later realized that many companies faced hiring freezes and internal cuts despite interest from professional connections.

“It made me feel confident that landing my next role would be quick. Not out of arrogance,but honestly, out of misjudgment of the current market and how many companies are quietly making layoffs,” Fisher wrote.

She said the experience humbled her. Even with years of sales leadership experience and a strong professional network, the market remained difficult. “The reality is, I have the network. But right now, many companies just don’t have the headcount. And that’s been humbling,” she wrote.

Fisher also spoke about how she now approaches her job search with discipline and structure. She said she treats the search process like a full-time role. “So now, every day, I treat this like my new full-time job. Applying, learning new industries, figuring out where my background can bring value, and staying consistent even when it gets frustrating,” she wrote.

Fisher encouraged other professionals who lost jobs during recent layoffs. She urged them not to lose confidence during the process. “To anyone else going through this right now, keep going. We will land somewhere that’s right for us,” she wrote.

She also invited companies and recruiters from any industry to connect with her regarding future opportunities. “And to those who may have opportunities (any industry), I’d love to connect and explore where I could add value,” she wrote.

Who is Shannon Fisher?

Fisher worked as director of restaurant sales – Southeast at Oracle from October 2024 to April 2026. Before joining Oracle, she worked at Checkmate for nearly five years in several leadership positions, including director of Enterprise Sales, head of Strategic Accounts and growth manager. Her career also includes roles at Pegasus Elite Aviation and JetSmarter, where she focused on aviation sales, partnerships and business growth.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Fisher has experience across the technology, aviation and hospitality industries. She describes herself as a sales executive with expertise in negotiation, partnerships, entrepreneurship, business planning and international sales. She earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business Affairs from Florida Atlantic University.