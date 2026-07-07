Before cutting Team USA’s FIFA World Cup dreams short on Monday (US time), Belgium demolished New Zealand in a crushing 5-1 defeat in late June. Although the Oceania country’s journey ended at the bottom of Group G, supporters from India still view New Zealand‘s short run in the World Cup as a major win, thanks to one football rookie in particular: the Auckland-born attacking midfielder Sarpreet Singh.

Sporting a No 10 jersey for the All Whites, the footballer with strong Punjabi roots scripted history as the first Indian-origin player to start a FIFA World Cup game. Proudly wearing his family name’s “Singh” on his back, the 1999-born athlete stepped onto the football field this year, bridging the gap between India and its long-pushed-back World Cup dreams.

Despite being the world’s most populous country with a population of over 1.4 billion people, Indian fans continue to lament their nation’s absence from the global FIFA stage. Thanks to Sarpreet Singh, the South Asian nation has still left a historic mark on the World Cup map. With even the official Olympics website hailing the 27-year-old player as “India’s closest direct link to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Singh also took to his social media handle this week to celebrate his Punjabi and Indian roots.

Indian-origin Sarpreet Singh celebrates Punjabi roots on FIFA stage

“PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE!!” Sarpreet Singh began a heartwarming carousel post on Instagram featuring multiple photos of himself walking out on the field wearing his “Singh” jersey. Another picture captured enthusiastic fans in the stands, with one holding up a placard that read “Singh Is King” and mentioned the New Zealand player’s jersey number 10.

“An immense feeling of pride to be the first Punjabi and Indian heritage player to start a game at the FIFA World Cup,” he continued in his Instagram caption.

New Zealand’s FIFA entry this year marked the first time the country competed in the World Cup since 2010 (and overall the third time). Sarpreet was one of four Indian-origin players to feature at the highly anticipated tournament in the United States. Other three representing various countries are Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo), Nishan Velupillay (Australia) and Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar).

Last month, the midfielder made history as the first footballer of Indian descent to be included in the starting 11 squad at a FIFA World Cup game while facing off against Iran. The match finished with a 2-2 draw.

“Nothing in life comes easy but through hard work and sacrifice anything is possible. To all the kids out there dream big and believe in yourself,” Singh added in his Instagram post. “Proud to showcase the name of SINGH with its deep history on the world stage of football.”

Fans flooded his comments section with love from India.

“Lots Of love From Hoshiarpur,” read one such comment. Another user chimed in, “Thank you again brother for being a platform for south Asians on the biggest stage of football.”

A third person added, “Good to see Singh world Cup t shirt running on the field.”

Referencing the “Singh Is King” placard featured in Sarpreet’s IG post, someone even said, “My 6 year old son spent hours making that sign hoping you would see it!! You are a huge inspiration for him. We can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Yet another fan said, “Oye Oye surely made us INDIANS very proud.”

In June, ANI recorded a family friend of Sarpreet Singh celebrating the historic moment, saying, “The entire family of Sarpreet Singh lives in New Zealand…I am very happy as Sarpreet Singh has created history.”

More about Indian-origin New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh

Although Sarpreet was born in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1999, his father’s family traces its roots back to Jalandhar, Punjab, while his maternal village is Dhada Khurd in Hoshiarpur.

According to The Tribune, the midfielder’s family immigrated to New Zealand nearly 35 years ago but continues to share strong ties with Punjab.

“Sarpreet started playing football when he was just two-and-a-half years old. He began with local clubs, and many members of our family have been involved in sports. Football was always his passion, and he devoted himself completely to the game,” his mother told the Indian outlet.

The proud Punjabi athlete even calls himself an Indian at heart. He once opened up about his love for cricket and told Khel Now that Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar remain his favourites.

As a 16-year-old, Singh made his senior debut for Wellington Phoenix FC. Meanwhile, his senior debut alongside the New Zealand national team happened against Canada in March 2018.

Having previously featured at the FIFA U-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019 in addition to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sarpreet told Sportstar after New Zealand qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, “I’m from a very typical Punjabi family with a lot of uncles and aunties and cousins.”

Ironically, he secured his first international goal against Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. That same tournament saw New Zealand’s 2-1 win over India, with Singh assisting both goals at the time.

Describing it as a “crazy experience,” Sarpreet said, “It’s a little bit strange being a Singh and playing for New Zealand in India against India,” as quoted by Olympics.com.