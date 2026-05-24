A single exam result may feel life-changing at the moment, but for many students it does not decide the rest of their lives. An Indian woman living in the United States has shared her own experience of moving past disappointment after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) nearly ten years ago.

Pragya Gupta, who now lives in the US and works in the biotechnology sector, spoke about her journey in an Instagram video. Looking back at her NEET result in 2016, she said she once believed that her future had collapsed. Years later, she built a career in corporate biotech, earned a degree from an Ivy League institution and settled in the United States.

In the video, Pragya said, “I failed NEET 10 years ago. Fast forward, I have an Ivy League degree, work in corporate biotech, and live in the US. Getting snatched and living right is what I do outside my biotech job. If you think a fulfilling life is not possible after failing NEET, then welcome to my life where a biotech baddie does it all.”

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She also shared a personal message in the caption accompanying the video. “Failing NEET in 2016 made me believe my shot at a good life was over. Turns out I just needed to think outside the box. Undergraduate degree that actually made sense for me, coupled with Masters in the US, a career in Corporate biotech and never touching pipettes again. The version of me crying over that result could never have imagined that life would look like this in 10 years,” she wrote.

What happened after she failed NEET?

Rather than following the traditional route of becoming a doctor, Pragya chose a different academic path. She enrolled in an undergraduate programme that matched her interests and strengths. That decision later opened doors to further studies abroad. She completed a master’s degree in the United States and entered the corporate biotechnology industry.

In another Instagram video, she revealed how deeply the NEET result affected her family at the time. “NEET results destroyed my mom in 2016. I didn’t grow up with a plan to study abroad. I didn’t have a vision board with Columbia University on it. I didn’t even know a path to an Ivy League college existed for me. But, it all worked out with a linear strategy,” she wrote in the caption.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The statements and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute educational advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult an expert before making any career-related decisions.