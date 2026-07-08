A video of a loco pilot making an unscheduled stop to buy samosas from a shop has gone viral on social media, with many users claiming that the Indore-Mhow DEMU passenger train was stopped specifically for the snack break.

The short clip shows a railway staff member halting the train nearby roadside shop, purchasing samosas and returning back to the train. The video was widely circulated with captions alleging that the loco pilot had stopped a passenger train just to buy samosas, resulting in serious criticism and raising questions about railway operations. Several media users also called for action against the crew, while others defended the railway employee.

However, Western Railway rejected the claim, stating the viral video has been misrepresented and incorrectly linked to a passenger train.

Railway says video has been taken out of context

In its official post on X, Western Railway clarified that the incident did not involve the Indore-Mhow DEMU passenger train.

As per the railway zone, the video actually shows a goods train (CONCOR Green Field Private Terminus) hauled by locomotives 27237 and 27600, which had already been halted at RAU Home Signal because of scheduled engineering work in the RAU yard. “The claim made in this post is false and misleading,” the Western Railway stated.

The railway further clarified that the train was not stopped to buy food.

VIDEO | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A video showing the loco pilot of the Indore-Mhow DEMU train stopping reportedly to buy samosas from a shop beside the tracks has surfaced. Railways has ordered a probe after the video, which allegedly shows the train being halted for samosas,… pic.twitter.com/RX5HGS3uus — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

It mentioned that during the authorised operational stoppage, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen buying food from a nearby shop.

‘During the operational halt, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen purchasing food. This personal act during an authorised stoppage has been deliberately misrepresented to suggest that the train was halted for refreshments, which is completely incorrect,” the railway added.

Western Railway also said the video has been falsely linked to a passenger DEMU train, whereas the incident actually is related with a goods train.

The railway added that “selective editing and misrepresentation create unnecessary misinformation and undermine public trust” and appealed to people to verify facts before sharing such content.

Viral video sparks mixed reactions

The viral clip triggered divided reactions on X. Some users questioned whether railway crew members are allowed to leave a locomotive, even during an authorise halt. One social media user asked whether Indian Railways was “condoning a potential illegal act” and questioned whether a loco crew member would leave a locomotive to satisfy personal needs.

Another user wrote, “Which rule book permits him to leave the loco???”



Some users also claimed that trains frequently halt at the same location for several minutes and alleged that railway staff often buy snacks during such stoppages.

Others defended the Assistant Loco Pilot. One user posted, “Now people can’t even eat samosa after working tirelessly full day. What is this tanashahi.”

Railway appeals people not to share unverified posts

Western Railway has appealed to the public not to believe or circulate misleading content and to verify information through official sources before sharing it.

According to the railway, the viral clip does not show a passenger train being halted for refreshments. Instead, it shows an assistant loco pilot buying food while a goods train was already stopped because of scheduled engineering work.