F-1 visa: The halls of the US Embassy in Delhi were filled with nervous energy, thick folders, and the hushed whispers of students rehearsing their “Why this university?” answers. For one F-1 visa applicant headed to Georgia Institute of Technology for a Masters in Cybersecurity and Public Policy, the wait was for two and a half hours—but the life-changing conversation lasted less than sixty seconds.

The applicant, who requested anonymity to avoid any impact on upcoming travel and social media background checks, shared their experience exclusively with FinancialExpress.com, offering a practical roadmap for thousands of Indian students navigating the US student visa process this year.

The 60-Second Exchange: Honesty Over Perfection



The interview was brief and surgical. When asked about other university applications, the student hit a momentary roadblock—naming four out of five but forgetting the last one. Instead of panicked silence, they chose immediate honesty, telling the officer straight away that was all they could remember.

VO: Good morning, pass me your passport and I-20.

Me: Good morning officer here you go.

VO: What other universities did you apply to?

Me: I applied to 5 other universities they are …(named 4 and forgot the last one but didn’t stay silent, told officer straight away that that’s all I could remember).

VO: Why did you choose this university and program?

Me: Georgia Tech’s cybersecurity program is ranked among top 3 in the states for its cybersecurity program. It is one of the very few universities having a dedicated department for cybersecurity and privacy allowing me to work closely on my areas of interest.

(VO cut me off before I could speak why I choose the program)

VO: Who are you going to fund your studies?

Me: Primarily my parents would be funding my studies and I have also got an education loan of X amount sanctioned from a bank.

VO: What do you plan to do with this masters? (Future plan)

Me: My goal is to develop end-to-end network security and policy procedure solutions for small businesses. I would also like to work with the banking and insurance sector helping them make their data more secure back here in India.

VO: Your visa has been approved. (Kept my passport and started typing)

Strategy for Success: Posture, Privacy, and Purpose

The candidate attributed the win to more than just the answers. While many students fixate on the rejection rates of the windows around them, this applicant focused on maintaining a “zone.”

“Be confident and don’t lie, try to only speak the truth,” the student advised. “Maintain a good body language, keep your file on one side of the window, stand straight with a good posture, don’t lean over the window, and try to be respectful with everyone—be it the officer or those managing the queue.”

The applicant emphasised that they preferred to stay anonymous because “in 2026, you never know how social checks might interpret public sharing of visa details.” With a clear plan to return to India to secure the domestic banking and insurance sectors, the student’s narrative aligned perfectly with what Visa Officers look for: a high-value skill set paired with clear “home ties” and a logical career trajectory.