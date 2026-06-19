Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei dismissed online speculation that an awkward on-stage moment at the India AI Impact Summit signaled tension between tech leaders, attributing the incident instead to poor organisation.

Amodei in an interview with Bloomberg described the summit as “extremely disorganised,” explaining that organisers brought participants onto the stage at the last minute, abruptly changed the lineup, and then instructed everyone to hold hands for a group photograph.

“We all came up at the last minute, they changed the order in which we were standing, then they took a picture of us and then they ordered us all to hold hands,” he said.

Amodei said the scramble — and not personal or corporate animus — explains the awkward body language captured in viral videos that appeared to show him and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hesitating to hold hands. “There was Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands,” Amodei recalled, explaining the suddenness of the request.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated in a Bloomberg interview that the India AI Summit was "extremely disorganised". About the chaos on stage: "There was Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands…" (collapses with laughter). pic.twitter.com/24lnmtCw17 — Amitabh Dubey (@dubeyamitabh) June 18, 2026

Not a criticism of India

Dario Amodei was careful to frame his comments as a critique of the logistics typical of high-profile international summits rather than a rebuke of the host nation. “I am not saying anything bad about India in particular, but like all of these kinds of international summits that have heads of state are super disorganised,” he said.

While downplaying the significance of the photograph, Amodei used the interview to reflect on his departure from OpenAI and the founding of Anthropic, which he started with his sister Daniela Amodei and other former OpenAI colleagues. Anthropic has positioned itself as a competitor focused on AI safety and responsible model development.

Why Dario Amodei left OpenAI?

Amodei said disagreements over safety were present but not the sole reason he left OpenAI; trust was a larger factor. “There are many valid disagreements to be had on safety. We certainly had some of those disagreements with them, but that alone is not sufficient to leave,” he said. “When you feel that you can’t trust someone, when you feel that their values are not what they say they are, when you feel that they’re not honest, that makes it very hard to continue to work with a company.”

He added that he has no regrets about his decision and that market and public judgment would determine which approach to AI development succeeds. “Why argue with someone when you don’t have the same vision and you don’t trust them?” he said.

Amodei’s comments come amid intensifying competition in generative AI, with Anthropic and OpenAI among the most closely watched firms alongside large tech companies investing heavily in advanced models. The viral India AI Summit moment generated wide online discussion among technology observers and the public; Amodei’s account suggests the episode was more about event mismanagement than a public manifestation of corporate rivalry. For now, Amodei says, the internet may have overinterpreted a chaotic stage arrangement as a sign of deepening tensions between two leading AI companies.