Raghav Chadha’s sudden move from Aam Aadmi Party to Bharatiya Janata Party did not just spark political outrage, it has also became an internet spectacle. The Rajya Sabha MP, facing sharp criticism, framed his exit as a personal and professional necessity, pointing to a “toxic work environment” within AAP. While political circles continue to debate loyalty and ideology, social media is having a field day calling Chadha’s resignation and switching to BJP as a ‘corporate strategy’.

‘No notice period’

If there was one theme that stuck, it was this, corporate employees are jealous. A viral LinkedIn post stated, “Dear HR teams, there’s a masterclass in exits you might have missed. Raghav Chadha resigned. Switched parties. Kept his seat. All seemingly wrapped up before lunch.”

The post went on to mock the rituals of corporate life’s no notice period, no exit interviews, no laptop returns. “Corporate exits: a three-month emotional journey. Political exits: a calendar update.”

It is funny because it hits a nerve. In a country where resignation emails can feel like micro-dramas, Chadha’s transition looked almost unreal, clean, decisive, and efficient.

The “2/3rds Rule”

Another viral take called his move as a ‘corporate strategy’. “The 2/3rds Rule: A Masterclass in Legalized Ghosting,” one post declared, explaining that leaving alone makes you a “traitor”, but leaving in numbers makes it look like a “merger”.

The language here matters. Words like “pivot”, “rebrand” and “strategy” replaced older labels like “defection”. The post called it a “high-stakes rebrand that makes corporate repositioning look like child’s play”.

Perhaps the most dissected part of Chadha’s defense was the framing. The word “suffocation”, as one post pointed out, was “a linguistic masterpiece”. It reframes the story, from someone abandoning a party to someone escaping it. “If you’re going to burn a bridge, make sure you convince the audience the bridge was already on fire,” the post read.