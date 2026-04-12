A 25-year-old former Google software engineer has opened up about being laid off and the emotional and practical challenges that followed, offering a candid glimpse into life after job loss in the tech industry.

According to Business Insider, Jason Zhang, based in Seattle, shared his experience, reflecting on the uncertainty, pressure, and personal choices he has faced since losing his job in March.

From career milestone to sudden uncertainty

“When Google hired me as a software engineer at 22 years old, it felt like a huge accomplishment. It wasn’t just a milestone for me, but for my family,” he said according to Business Insider.

He added, “Both my parents are immigrants, and they did everything they could to provide for me. My job at Google meant I was making more money, so I could give back to them and start building a better future for us all — then I got laid off.”

In the weeks following the layoff, Zhang said his focus shifted quickly from emotions to logistics. He found himself dealing with practical concerns such as healthcare coverage, final pay, and planning essential appointments.

“I didn’t realize how many layoff logistics there would be,” he told Business Insider.

“The emotions set in soon after my layoff, but my brain switched to a completely practical mindset.

Thoughts were running through my head about how long I’d have health insurance, how many months it would realistically take to find a new job in this tough market, and how I needed to get back into prepping for interviews.”

Focusing on preparation while keeping family in the dark

Zhang revealed that he has not yet informed his parents about the layoff, choosing instead to focus on preparing for future opportunities before breaking the news.

“It’s been about a month, and I still haven’t told them. I don’t want them to worry about me, and I’m also not applying to jobs quite yet.”

He explained that rather than rushing into applications, he is dedicating time to interview preparation, aiming to maximise his chances when opportunities arise.

“I’m not applying to any jobs yet, but I also can’t just ‘chill’”

“Many tech companies follow a similar style of technical and behavioral questions. The worst thing that could happen to me is that I land an interview with a company I want, but I’m not ready for it,” he added, accrding to Business Insider.

“The rule I like to follow is I can’t control how many interviews I get, but if I know I can pass with 80, 90, or even 100% confidence, then all I need is one interview to find another job.”

Alongside preparation, Zhang is also adapting to shifts in the industry by learning about emerging technologies such as AI tools and prompt engineering.

“My plan is to deliver the news once I find a new role”

“My parents have been following the news about tech layoffs, and I know how concerned they’ve been about my job security.”

“Telling them about my layoff would only worry them more, and I don’t think it would help me with my job search.”

Balancing guilt, growth, and a search for identity

While navigating unemployment, Zhang said he has been spending more time with friends and exploring interests outside of work, something he previously struggled to do due to long hours.

“I’m spending more time with friends, but I’ve felt guilty for not working”

“When I was working, I’d always say no to hangouts after work because I’d get off late and wanted to have time to make content.”

Despite the flexibility, he admitted to feeling conflicted about how he spends his time, often balancing productivity with personal well-being.

“I’m relearning what my identity is outside of work”

“For the longest time, I didn’t have hobbies because I spent so much time working.”

His experience reflects a broader reality faced by many young professionals in the tech sector, as layoffs continue to reshape career paths and personal priorities.