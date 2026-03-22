Stories of studying abroad often come with unseen sacrifices, and one such journey is now resonating widely online. Priyanka Vergadia, currently a senior leader at Microsoft, has shared her path from a small-town upbringing in India to building a global tech career, highlighting the risks and determination that shaped her success.

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Her story, shared on Instagram, has struck a chord with students and professionals alike, offering a glimpse into the emotional and financial challenges that often accompany dreams of studying abroad.

A Risk-Filled Start Backed by Family Sacrifice

Vergadia revealed that her journey began with significant financial pressure and a major sacrifice by her family. “I took a 40 lakh student loan and boarded the first ever flight of my life. A one-way ticket from India to the US for my master’s. Everything was at stake. My dad had mortgaged our land for that loan. Even the ticket was taken on loan,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Arriving in the United States, she faced the daunting task of adjusting to a new academic environment while living independently for the first time. The transition came with both emotional and practical challenges, including managing expenses and coping with the pressure of repaying loans.

Early struggles to gradual success

She reflected on those early struggles, saying, “There was a quiet pressure that I didn’t fully understand yet, but could feel. It was my first time leaving home. My first time being completely on my own. In the US, my first semester wasn’t easy. The way classes worked was different and difficult to adapt to. But that’s why I was here.”

Beyond academics, everyday life added to the challenge. “And then there was life outside of the classroom. Learning to cook, to clean, to live alone, and to manage expenses. All of it came with one constant thought in the background. I have to get a job immediately after graduation because I’ve got those loans to repay. But alongside all the pressure, there was something else too. Hope. A quiet excitement about the life that might be possible. A belief that the risk would pay off eventually.”

Over time, her persistence paid off as she built a career with leading global companies, including Google, Intel and Microsoft. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Cut to today. I’ve worked at Google, Microsoft, Intel, and I’ve taken countless flights for work to different parts of the world. I even brought my parents to the US and on their first flight ever for my graduation. I’ve travelled for meetings, for conferences, for opportunities I once only imagined. And yet, no matter how many flights I take, that first flight has a special place in my heart.”

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