A young female doctor’s very first day at a well-known hospital turned into a shocking experience, and she ended up resigning within just a few hours.

In a video that has now gone viral, she claimed that the hospital’s owner, a senior gynaecologist, told staff to admit almost every patient – even those who didn’t actually need to be hospitalised. She also alleged that patients were kept in the ICU longer than necessary just to increase bills and boost revenue.



“I joined a very reputed hospital. I thought I would work there in the mornings and run OPD at my own clinic in the evenings. They were paying really well, no doubt about that,” the doctor said in the video.

Hospital owner controlling all decisions

Adding to it she mentioned that, “But on my very first day, I realised that they only needed a physician in name. The hospital owner, who was a gynaecologist and not a physician, was managing all the patients herself. That means she would decide every patient should be admitted, and she would also decide that every admitted patient should be kept in the ICU – and kept there for as many days as possible”.

She said she was deeply disturbed by these instructions and refused to be part of a system that “harms patients for money.”

Watch video-

Doctor refuses to compromise on ethics

The doctor decided to quit the same day, saying no workplace or high salary is worth putting patient safety and ethics at risk.

“It would have been my name, but their wrongdoing. So I resigned, because I cannot allow someone to use me as a front for unethical practices,” she said.

‘No surprise’: Mixed reactions from netizens surfaced

Many people online reacted by saying this is not just a one-off case, but something that happens regularly in many private hospitals across India. They pointed out that unnecessary admissions, high bills, and extended ICU stays have become a business strategy in some places.

Some users even compared the situation to the hospital scene from the film “Gabbar Is Back,” saying it still reflects what many families go through today.

“In 25 years of practice, I have never once been asked to admit patients unnecessarily or keep them in ICU for billing. Not once. Yes, unethical practices can exist. But using one unverified story to label “countless hospitals” is careless and misleading,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “No surprise— the moment you enter a hospital, the first question is about insurance coverage. Feels like treatment comes second and billing comes first”.

A third user noted, “Respect to this doctor for choosing her conscience over money. It is a tragedy that in our country, Govt. has completely abandoned public healthcare, leaving citizens at the mercy of these predatory private business models.

One more comment surfaced, where a user said, “Most private hospitals run like that. Doctors are assigned revenue targets, agents and doctors are appointed to feed the hospital and are offered commissions for referring patients”.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.