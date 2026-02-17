Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Space X CEO Elon Musk are the latest big names from the Tech industry to appear in the Epstein Files. Both of which attended a dinner hosted by convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2015.

In the US Department of Justice’s newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein’s files on January 30. The files, made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, include emails, photos, videos, and other documents from federal investigations.

Is the photo credible?

Interestingly, the photographer of the snap is not credited and is assumed to be either Jeffrey Epstein or any of his associates. It is also not sufficiently clear whether the location is on the ill-famed Epstein Island or some other property. However, the picture in the mail dated August 05, 2015 with the caption “sorry for all the typos. Sent from iPhone” doesn’t reveal anything yet, until the metadata of the picture is released.

Jeffrey Epstein took a photo of his 2015 dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and then emailed it to himself on August 3, 2015.



Epstein wrote an email the day before stating that he had a dinner planned with Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.



Jeffrey Epstein was… pic.twitter.com/DcvCBj2rNg — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 7, 2026

Who all is in the photograph?

In a photograph which Jeffrey Epstein emailed to himself in August of 2015, it can be seen that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seated next to the Tesla chief Elon Musk at the Dinner. Interestingly PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Joi Ito the former director of MIT Media Lab were also at the table.

According to the Department of Justice’s released data. In a separate email later that month, Epstein wrote that he “had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild,” also mentioning LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Palantir chairman Peter Thiel. Thereby confirming the presence of these leaders at Epstein’s organised Dinner. Jeffrey called the event ‘wild’ in an email raising eyebrows.

Interestingly Jeffrey Epstein does not appear in the photo, though he may have taken it. While Neither Hoffman nor Thiel appears in the photo, which has nine people. Several attendees, including Musk, appear to be looking at someone or something out of frame.

When was this dinner first reported?

The dinner was first reported in 2019. It was said to have been organised by Reid Hoffman in honour of MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden.

What did Zuckerberg and Elon Musk say on this?

Meta in their defense previously said that Zuckerberg only met Epstein “in passing one time” and “did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.” Meanwhile Elon Musk, in a 2019 email to Vanity Fair, said, “Epstein is obviously a creep, and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine,” confirming he had met Epstein at the dinner but denying he introduced Zuckerberg to him. Musk has also said that he has never attended any party organised by Epstein.

Epstein had also emailed celebrity doctor Peter Attia in August 2015 about the dinner, writing: “Where are you? I might be in LA Monday, burbank to look at the interior of the other bbj, tonite dinner with Musk, Thiel, Zuckerburg.” Attia responded, “Sounds like an awesome dinner.”

Following the latest document release, Musk clarified on X that he had “very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’.”

Disclaimer: The mere mention or naming of an individual in emails, documents, or records does not imply wrongdoing, involvement, or malicious intent. The references cited are part of documents released by official US government sources and do not constitute evidence of illegal or unethical conduct.