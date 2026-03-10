Whether you choose to believe it or not, it appears as if a fortune teller was capable of seeing into K-pop boy group ENHYPEN’s future even before its debut in November 2020.

On March 10, 2026, the band’s agency and eldest member, Heeseung, left fans across K-pop fandoms speechless with a shocking announcement no one saw coming. In a bid to pursue a solo career, Heeseung has parted ways with the original seven-member piece formed in the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND.

In light of this startling development, the years-old video has resurfaced online, suggesting a fortune teller possibly had foresight of the unprecedented announcement. Having gone viral on the Internet once again, the video published on the popular Korean YouTube channel DKDKTV features a fortune teller predicting years ago that the band was likely to undergo a “change of numbers.”

Shocking Enhypen prediction made years ago comes true

David Kim and Danny Kim, the creators behind the DKDKTV channel on YouTube, filmed the video in question on November 3, 2020. The interaction with the fortune teller ultimately made it onto their channel weeks later, on November 22, 2020, over a week before ENHYPEN’s November 30, 2020 debut. Ahead of the group’s official launch as a K-pop septet, the Kims enlisted a fortune teller’s help to gauge the group’s future.

The years-old video shows a woman taking turns to share her evaluation of all seven original members of the music act: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. After reviewing individual pictures and videos of the singers, the fortune teller viewed a video of them all seated together as a group for an informal live broadcast at the time.

When asked about the group’s future, she said, “Seeing all seven as a group like this, I can’t say that they’ll be a major hit in the next year. This year will be a testing year.”

Continuing her analysis, she then predicted that the end of the following year would bring ENHYPEN more luck. Looking at the group as a whole, Jungwon and Heeseung especially caught her eye. Pointing at the group’s leader, she said, “This guy has a lot of good fortune.”

Then, turning to the eldest member of the group, she added, “This guy also has a lot of good luck.” At the time, the fortune teller in the video believed that the group would do “something big next year” using Heeseung’s luck.

Offering her two cents on the member, she even said, “(Heeseung), although he has the role as the hyung (older brother), he doesn’t really confront the others. She believed that with Heeseung setting the tone, members wouldn’t have any reason to fight amongst each other.

Even during her individual assessment of Heeseung, the fortune teller pointed out that people with a long philtrum tend to have a kind of face that gains a lot of popularity. She also maintained that Heeseung may experience more luck as he grows older, while predicting that he may write music in the future. “He has the luck of wealth and luck of people,” she said of the former ENHYPEN member.

Just by looking at his wide smile in a video, the fortune teller could tell that Heeseung had a praiseworthy voice, which would earn him the title of the “vocal leader.” As all ENGENEs know by now, in addition to being a dancer and the group’s centre, Heeseung was, in fact, ENHYPEN’s main vocalist as well.

While the fortune teller had many other things to say in the over five-year-old video, what particularly stuck with K-pop fans after Heeseung’s exit from the group was the woman’s perception of the band as a whole. Although she had high hopes about the members sharing good teamwork, she predicted the group undergoing a “change of members” in the long run.

“Will there be additional members?” David asked her for better clarity. However, the fortune teller firmly stated, “It doesn’t look like there will be additional members.” Thereafter, Danny posed the question, “Do you think they’ll drop out?” The fortune teller nodded and replied, “They’ll drop out. There won’t be any more members.”

The fortune teller also insisted at the time that by simply judging by their looks alone, the group appeared to have good harmony and that there wasn’t a “single bad member” in the lineup.

How fans reacted to the ENHYPEN prediction after Heeseung’s exit

Fans are particularly focussing on the final section of this DKDKTV video, where the fortune teller foresaw ENHYPEN members dropping out of the group.

One of the many fans commenting about the resurfaced video shared via X, “Seeing that 5-year-old prediction hit like this is eerie, but real talk groups aren’t forever prisons If Heeseung’s soul is screaming for sounds ENHYPEN as 7 can’t fully chase, letting him go while still under the same roof might be the kindest thing they’ve done in years. Hurts like hell right now, but forcing 7 forever when visions split just breeds resentment down the line. Some of y’all will hate this take, some will quietly nod, which side are you on keep fighting for 7 at all costs or respect his need to breathe as an artist?”

Another user wrote, “No way I got goosebumps… Not their fan but hugs to Enhyphens fans stay strong.”

A third person recollected how those watching the video right after it was originally released quickly jumped to conclusions about which member would potentially depart from the group. And yet, Heeseung’s name wasn’t even an option popping up in anyone’s mind back then. “As an engene that were around when this was released, I remember people were quick to drop names, but it definitely was not Heeseung,” a fan added.

Someone else said, “WHEN I FOUND OUT HEESEUNG LEFT THE GROUP. THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT REMINDS ME THE PREDICTIONS YEARS AGO. THE PREDICTION ALSO SAYS THAT MOSTLY PPL STAN ENHYPEN BCS OF HEESEUNG AND NOW THIS.”

Yet another ENGENE wrote, “I saw this before they debuted. But I did not take it seriously coz it’s just a prediction. I thought at first it was Sunoo because he had medical issues before.” This comment alludes to Sunoo mentioning having health issues, including a history of lung-related issues, in the past.

Ironically, even the fortune teller appeared to have foretold the exit of a member from the group at the time. However, she didn’t call out Heeseung’s name; it was Sunghoon instead. She told Danny and David in 2020 that Sunghoon might ambitiously want to pursue the leader’s role in the future owing to his competitive drive and independent side. When asked if that meant solo activities down the line, the woman responded positively.