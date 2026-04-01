In the fast-paced world of startups, losing a talented employee can mean losing months of critical business knowledge and a hard-to-replace culture fit. One startup founder recently shared a story that shows just how fragile—and how fixable—these situations can be.

Employee retention wins: How one conversation saved a key employee from quitting

In a LinkedIn post, Preeti Malik, co-founder of Digital Creativs, shared how a simple conversation helped retain a key employee who had tendered his resignation unexpectedly. Malik described the employee as reliable, sharp, and a strong cultural fit for the company. During a one-on-one meeting, Malik came prepared to address a potential performance issue—but the employee surprised her by saying he intended to quit.

Instead of reacting immediately, Malik asked one game-changing question: “If you could design your ideal role, what would that look like?” The answer revealed the real reason behind his resignation. While he enjoyed the automation work he was hired for, he was frustrated with additional tedious tasks that forced constant context-switching.

“After listening to him, I realised. He wasn’t leaving for more money. He was leaving because there was a role misalignment, Malik wrote. She added, “Turned out the automation work which is what he came in for, the stuff I never had a single problem with… he loved. The tedious work we’d layered on top? He hated it. Because it made him context-switch every two seconds and took focus away from the work he enjoyed.”

Recognising the misalignment, Malik restructured the employee’s role to focus on his strengths and sent a revised offer the next day. After taking some time to think, he messaged her first thing in the morning: “I’ll take you up on it.”

Had Malik treated the resignation as a simple performance issue, the company would have lost: A genuine culture fit that is hard to replace, months of business knowledge sitting in the employee’s head, and a skilled contributor excelling in a critical area.

Malik shared the lesson she learned: “Retaining your team isn’t about perks or pay bumps. It’s about whether your team feels like they do work that matters & helps them grow.”

She admitted she almost missed the opportunity entirely. One thoughtful question changed the course of events, saving both the employee and the company from a costly loss.