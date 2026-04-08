A shocking incident of theft has been reported from Delhi University’s North Campus, where an assistant professor alleged that her car was broken into in broad daylight and valuables, including a laptop and wallet, were stolen. The incident took place on a busy stretch near Bungalow Road, raising fresh concerns over safety in crowded public areas.

The faculty member, who teaches at Maitreyi College and is currently pursuing her PhD from Delhi University, shared her ordeal through a video on Instagram. The post, shared under the handle ‘Praso Literature’, detailed the sequence of events leading up to the theft.

Thieves break into DU professor’s car

“I went to North Campus with my husband because I had some PhD-related work,” she said in her video posted on April 7, speaking in Hindi. “After wrapping up the work, we decided to go to Kamla Nagar as I had to give some clothes to the tailor for alteration.”

“We parked our car in front of Croma on Bungalow Road, which is a very busy road,” she said.

According to her account, the couple was told by the tailor that the alterations would take around two hours. To utilise the time, they stepped out for a meal and later visited a jewellery showroom in the Kamla Nagar market. Instead of walking, they chose to take a rickshaw, reminiscing about their college days.

“Now if we had walked to Tanishq, we would have seen our car parked on the road. However, we wanted to relive our college days, so we took a rickshaw,” she recalled.

Laptop, wallet stolen

Upon returning, the couple discovered that the driver’s side window of their car had been smashed. The professor described the moment as deeply unsettling, as bystanders also gathered at the spot in disbelief.

“We saw the glass window had been completely shattered,” said the DU professor in her video. “We stood there shocked, numb. A couple of people also came over to see what had happened, and they were shocked too,” she said.

She revealed that the stolen items included her laptop, which contained six years’ worth of PhD research, along with her wallet and banking cards. An air purifier kept inside the car was also taken.

“The assistant professor said the most stressful part was seeing that the thieves had stolen her laptop, which contained six years’ worth of PhD work. “Will my supervisor believe me?” she wondered.”

The couple informed the police soon after the incident, though further updates on the investigation are awaited.

The video has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing concern and offering suggestions. Several viewers emphasised the importance of maintaining backups of academic work, while others sympathised with the emotional and professional impact of such a loss.

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