Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Tuesday said he has had no contact with Bill Gates since reports surfaced about his alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with CNBC, the Berkshire Hathaway chief revealed that he has intentionally stayed away from any interaction to avoid being pulled into the controversy. He indicated that he does not want to find himself in a situation where he might be called upon as a witness because of any knowledge related to the matter.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I know things … to be called as a witness,” said the Berkshire Hathaway chairman.

Bill Gates has donated more than $43 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2006, according to a report by CNBC.

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Gates developed ties with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, a few years after Epstein admitted in a Florida court to soliciting a minor. Since late 2025, emails and photographs highlighting their association have surfaced through documents released by the US Justice Department and Congress.

Earlier this year, Gates apologised to employees at the foundation and expressed regret over his connection with Epstein. He also acknowledged having relationships with two Russian women, information that Epstein was aware of, as previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. At the same time, Gates maintained that he had not engaged in or witnessed any wrongdoing.

‘Until it gets cleared up, it doesn’t make sense to do a lot of talking’: Buffett on being asked if he is still friends with Gates

When asked about his relationship with Gates, Buffett spoke warmly about their long-standing friendship. He referred to their joint effort, alongside Melinda Gates, in launching The Giving Pledge, which encourages billionaires to donate a large share of their wealth.

However, Buffett said it would be better to limit public discussion until the controversy linked to Epstein is resolved. “I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn’t make sense to do a lot of talking,” he said. He also made it clear that he does not want to be placed in a position where he might have to testify under oath.

Buffett on Epstein: ‘Astounding to me that anyone could be that successful as a con man’

Buffett also reflected on Epstein’s ability to build relationships with powerful individuals, saying it was surprising how effectively he managed to influence people at the highest levels. He suggested Epstein exploited personal vulnerabilities to gain trust and described him as an exceptionally skilled manipulator. “Men are going to like sex … and some of them are going to like not paying taxes, and he figured out their weaknesses,” he said.

Buffett added that Gates could have introduced him to Epstein in New York but did not, something he now views as fortunate. At the same time, he noted that the broader situation and its fallout cannot be ignored.

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“I got him to thank for not doing that, but you can’t get away from what happened either,” he said.

In early March, Gates agreed to an invitation from the House Oversight Committee to testify about his interactions with Epstein, although a date for his appearance has not yet been set.

A spokesperson for Gates said in a statement that he is willing to cooperate fully with the committee and answer questions, adding that he was not involved in or aware of any illegal acts by Epstein.