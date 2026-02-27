The wedding season is back, and celebrity weddings have made it to many conversations, from bridal looks and designer outfits to grand venues and cinematic photoshoots. But as lavish celebrity wedding celebrations set new trends, actress Divya Unny has shared a different perspective, asking young couples to keep expectations realistic.

In an Instagram post addressed to Gen Z, she cautioned against trying to recreate celebrity-style weddings. She wrote, “Dear Gen Z- Your weddings and ceremonies and …photoshoots and videos within them will be stunning and ethereal too. But now please don’t aim for your shaadis to be just like Rashmika’s or Deepika‘s or Anushka’s.. etc etc. It’s highly unrealistic.”

Explaining her point, she added, “These people make movies and that is why their weddings also look like movies.”

She also said the financial pressure that extravagant weddings can create for families and encouraged couples to think differently about spending. Unny concluded saying, “Wedding budget- 10L Joy- Immeasurable.”

India’s massive wedding economy

India’s wedding industry continues to grow rapidly. According to a study by CAIT about 46 lakh weddings took place across the country during the core wedding season between November 1 and December 14, 2025, generating nearly Rs 6.5 lakh crore in spending. The money was spent across jewellery, clothing, catering, venues, decorations and travel. Even as spending rises, conversations around simpler weddings and mindful budgeting are becoming more common, especially on social media.

Social media reactions

Her followers gave their opinion as well. A user noted, “Honestly. I don’t think gen Zs want that kind of wedding. They seem pretty grounded to me. Can’t say the same about their parents.”

Another claimed, "Absolutely. I don't understand why everyone wants a bollywood movie for their wedding." "Absolutely agree with what you said," claimed another."Agreed from another millennial," noted a user.