A video of a plastic surgeon returning home after an intense 50-hour duty has gone viral on social media, drawing both admiration and criticism from viewers. The clip, shared on Instagram, captures a deeply emotional family moment while also reigniting conversations around work-life balance in the medical profession.

In the video, Dr Saumya Gupta is seen entering her home, where her mother-in-law greets her with an aarti. The heartfelt moment continues as Gupta bows down to touch her feet and seek blessings, visibly moved after the long shift.

Emotional Moment Resonates With Viewers

“Bade bhaag hamare, jo hamare ghar tum padhare,” her mother-in-law says at the beginning of the video. Responding to the gesture, Gupta says, “Thank you, mummy. Bhagwan mujhe sadhbuddhi de. Ghar me aur waqt bitane ka samay de.”

The mother-in-law then adds, “Bhaisaab, aisi bahu dekhi tumne? Jo char char din me ghar me aave hai. Hamara kya sukh hai isey?” The caption of the post reads, “Itni late entry ke baad… Aapko kya lgta hai.”

The video has gained massive traction online, crossing over 5 million views and receiving more than 100,000 likes within a short span, highlighting its widespread reach.

Internet Divided Over Work-Life Balance

While many viewers appreciated the emotional bond and respect shown in the clip, others raised concerns about the demanding nature of medical professions and its impact on personal life. One user said, “This is so heartwarming. Doctors truly sacrifice so much for others.” “Such a beautiful family moment. Respect for her dedication and her family’s support,” another commented.

Third said, “50-hour duty is not something to celebrate, it’s a serious issue.” While another commented, “This just shows how broken work-life balance is, especially in healthcare.”

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The video has sparked a broader discussion online, with many users acknowledging both the emotional warmth of the moment and the larger concerns around burnout and long working hours in demanding careers like medicine.

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