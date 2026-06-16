SpaceX has finally gone public. The company’s historic IPO raised $75 billion, making it the largest stock market debut ever. On its first full day of trading, the shares closed at $192.50 up 19.6% for the session. The rally lifted the company’s market capitalisation to roughly $2.52 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable publicly traded company in the world.For many investors, however, the excitement is not just about what SpaceX is worth today. It is about what the company could become over the next decade.

Morgan Stanley’s projected SpaceX revenue:



2040: $3.4 trillion estimated

2030: $330 billion estimated

2028: $160 billion estimated

2025: $18.7 billion actual

Elon Musk has said SpaceX could reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030.

SpaceX’s 2026 revenue is likely to be around $23–25… pic.twitter.com/uoTVibABuY — David Kostin (@DavidKostinx) June 15, 2026

A trillion-dollar revenue dream

This received fresh attention after Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin who explained Morgan Stanley’s long-term projections for the company. According to the estimates, SpaceX revenue could grow from $18.7 billion in 2025 to $160 billion by 2028, $330 billion by 2030, and an astonishing $3.4 trillion by 2040.Those numbers align with Elon Musk’s own ambitious vision. Musk has previously said SpaceX could generate as much as $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

If that target sounds extraordinary, supporters argue that the company is not being valued as a traditional aerospace business. Instead, investors are betting on a future dominated by Starlink, reusable rockets, satellite communications, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and potentially even interplanetary transportation.

The valuation debate

SpaceX’s current valuation has already sparked intense debate on Wall Street. Kostin noted that the company is expected to generate around $23 billion to $25 billion in revenue in 2026, while its market capitalization currently stands above $2 trillion.

“If SpaceX really reaches $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, then under the current valuation framework, its theoretical market cap could exceed $90 trillion, implying a potential share price range of roughly $6,900–$7,500,” he wrote on X. Even under a more conservative scenario, where valuation multiples decline significantly as the company matures, the potential upside remains eye-catching.

“Even if the valuation multiple compresses significantly, using a 20x–30x sales multiple, SpaceX could still be worth $20–30 trillion by 2030, implying a share price of around $1,500–$2,300,” Kostin added.

New wealth-building narrative

The projections have helped to fuel a new narrative among retail investors who see SpaceX as more than just another technology stock.

For supporters, the company represents a rare opportunity to invest in a business that sits at the intersection of space exploration, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and global infrastructure. This reflected in increasingly bold forecasts circulating across social media.

“In other words, if you invest $10,000 in SPCX today, you could potentially see it grow to around $150,000 by 2030. Do not miss the opportunity to build life-changing wealth,” Kostin wrote. Though the projections have captured investors’ imagination, they also depend on SpaceX delivering years of extraordinary growth.

The company will need to rapidly expand Starlink, maintain its dominance in commercial launches, develop new revenue streams, and execute some of the most ambitious engineering projects ever attempted.