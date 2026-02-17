In a bizarre dining fiasco which many have stated seems like it jumped right out of a 3rd rate Hollywood movie, a restaurant in Australia has publicly shamed a diner who planted armpit hair in his own meal and then denied paying Rs 38,000 payment.

The incident took place at Pony Dining restaurant located at The Rocks in Sydney. The restaurant owners shared a CCTV clip of the customer planting hair in his own meal and then complaining about it, on Facebook saying that they wanted to alert other hospitality businesses of such incidents.

According to the restaurant, a group of six diners, including the man seen in the video, claimed they discovered hair in their food and refused to settle the bill. However upon noticing that the entire group acting weird, which visibly consisted of two middle-aged men-woman and several young girls.

What does the CCTV footage show?

The restaurant staff decided to check CCTV footage which revealed a completely different story, news.com.au reported. In the clip, the man, wearing a white shirt and beige trousers, sits at a table covered with plates and drinks.

At one moment, he appears to reach under his arm, pull out strands of hair and drop them onto his plate. “We don’t usually share content like this. This footage shows an incident that occurred in our venue. After the meal was served, the guest later raised a complaint regarding hair in their meal and declined payment. The matter has been formally reported,“ the restaurant posed on facebook along with the video.

Total Bill and video

“This video is shared to raise awareness for fellow hospitality venues,” the restaurant wrote in its post. The group had ordered heavily, racking up a bill of more than $600 (Rs 38,000), including premium items such as dry-aged steaks and a tomahawk cut, dishes that can cost over $140 depending on market prices, the manager told the news outlet.

In the video posted by the restaurant, members of the group could be seen licking the plates with their tongue while holding the utensil directly in front of their mouth.

“We served them a wonderful dinner. Everything was very clean, they had a beautiful table. We decided to check the CCTV after we noticed they were acting very weird,” the manager said. The diners eventually walked out without paying.

Internet reacts

As the video spread online, viewers flooded the comments section with reactions. A Facebook user wrote, “Isn’t that theft by depreciation. No different than stealing from another store.”

Another added, “The audacity is unreal. Thanks for looking out for the industry.” A third said, “I am disgusted this happened. It’s unfair and unacceptable.”