An Indian-origin CEO, Soups Ranjan, left for Dubai with a simple plan. Attend meetings, talk business, fly back home. Instead, he is now stuck in a city caught in the shadow of the US-Iran war, watching flights get cancelled and waiting for help that has not arrived.

Ranjan is a naturalised American citizen and the founder of a fast-growing global startup. He employs 94 people in the United States and more than 180 employees worldwide. This was supposed to be another routine work trip. Now, it has become something far more frightening.

“I became a naturalised US citizen because I believe in the American dream, and the idea that in a crisis, America never leaves its citizens behind. I see that the American dream is being shattered not just for me, but for tens of thousands of other Americans left stranded,” he wrote on X.

‘I feel demoralised and abandoned’

After four days filled with “adrenaline and constant fear,” Ranjan took to social media to share what he was going through. “I expected the US government to do something… but I haven’t seen any meaningful action,” he wrote. “I feel demoralised and abandoned.”

For him, this crisis is not just about being unable to board a plane, it feels like a break in trust. He believed that if danger ever came, his country would step in. Ranjan’s work focuses on helping financial institutions fight fraud. Ironically, he now feels failed by a system he trusted.

He is enrolled in the US State Department’s STEP program, which is meant to support Americans during emergencies abroad. Still, that has not helped him get home.

Ranjan said he booked around a dozen flights back to the United States. Every one of them was cancelled. From his hotel in Dubai, he has watched other governments move their citizens out. According to him, India, the United Kingdom and Spain have managed to organise repatriation efforts for their people.

“After 4 days of adrenaline and constant fear, I feel demoralised and abandoned by our government. It’s difficult watching other countries – UK, Israel, Spain, Italy and India – repatriate their citizens or ensure that commercial flights continue operating to bring them home,” he wrote on X.

I am a proud US citizen and founder of a successful startup that employs 94 employees in the US and 180+ employees globally. I was in Dubai on a business trip meeting with financial institutions to help them fight financial fraud in the region, but now I am stranded.



I expected… — Soups Ranjan (@soupsranjan) March 3, 2026

The hotline that doesn’t help

Ranjan says he tried calling the emergency line for assistance. What he heard was not a human voice but a recorded message. “Please don’t rely on the USG for assisted departure… There are currently no evacuation flights.”

While US officials have said they are in contact with thousands of Americans in the region, Ranjan’s experience tells a different story. With embassies in the region facing threats and consulates dealing with funding cuts, many Americans abroad are asking the same question: who do they turn to now?

Trump boasts evacuations as stranded Americans Wait

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to highlight the government’s efforts. He said that since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, more than 9,000 Americans have already returned safely from the Middle East. “If you are a US citizen in the Middle East and want to come home, please register with the State Department at Step.State.Gov,” he wrote. According to Trump, the department will locate citizens and offer travel options, including chartered flights free of charge and commercial bookings, which are expected to increase over time. He also reminded Americans that the 24/7 State Department Task Force can be reached at +1-202-501-4444 for assistance.

Ranjan has made three clear requests to the US government

Keep flights operating: “Can the US government ensure commercial airlines don’t cancel US-bound flights?” he asked. “I booked a dozen flights to leave Dubai and all of them got cancelled, even as flights to other countries continue operating.”

Organise evacuations: “If commercial flights aren’t possible, can the USG arrange planes—commercial or military—to evacuate Americans from Dubai and nearby regions?” he wrote.

Ranjan tried to follow official guidance. He saw a hopeful note from the Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs saying the US State Department is in touch with 3,000 Americans and that people should call 1-202-501-4444 for help. But the reality was different. “Please don’t rely on the USG for assisted departure or evacuation at this point. There are currently no evacuation flights at this time.”

A working emergency hotline: “With funding cuts to US consulates and attacks on embassies in the region, there’s no one Americans can reach in the broader Gulf region,” he wrote. “Can we set up a hotline within the US that actually works, with someone taking down more details?”

He added, referencing a recent comment by @SecRubio, that 1,500 Americans have reportedly reached out for help. “How did they do that?” he asked. “Because I am completely at a loss for who to call. Myself and other Americans need help getting back home.”