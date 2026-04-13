Conservative journalist Laura Loomer has made a series of claims on X, raising concerns about recent ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, which were held in Pakistan. In posts shared on April 13, 2026, Loomer claimed that the US was negotiating with Iran while, according to her, an Iranian diplomat involved in the process was also publicly calling for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

She wrote, “FBI Most-Wanted Iranian Ambassador To Pakistan Negotiating Ceasefire With Trump Administration While Calling for President Trump’s Impeachment On Official Embassy X Account.”

While calling it an exclusive and sharing screenshots, Loomer tagged several White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance. However, there has been no response from the White House, State Department, FBI, or the Vice President’s office to her claims.

Loomer flags questions over Iran–US ceasefire

Loomer identified Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, and claimed he is linked to notices issued by the FBI in connection with the disappearance of former agent Robert Levinson.

According to her posts, Levinson disappeared in 2007 on Iran’s Kish Island and is believed to have died while in Iranian custody. She said US authorities have previously connected senior Iranian intelligence figures, including Moghadam, to the case.

The Financial Express has not been able to independently verify these claims.

Loomer also shared FBI posters dated July 15, 2025, which she said named Moghadam and others as part of the Levinson investigation.

EXCLUSIVE:



🚨 FBI Most-Wanted Iranian Ambassador To Pakistan Negotiating Ceasefire With Trump Administration While Calling for President Trump’s Impeachment On Official Embassy X Account 🚨



In a striking diplomatic contradiction, the Trump administration is engaging in… pic.twitter.com/kk0aTbrvl9 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 13, 2026

In her thread, Loomer also alleged that the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan, which Moghadam oversees, posted a message calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment. She said the post described Trump as unfit for office and suggested he should be removed under the 25th Amendment. She also claimed that Moghadam reshared that statement.

Loomer wrote that this creates a serious conflict, asking why the United States is negotiating with someone she describes as being linked to an American agent’s abduction case while also making political attacks on the US president.

She said the US Treasury has previously sanctioned individuals linked to the case under hostage recovery laws, and that FBI statements over the years have marked anniversaries of Levinson’s disappearance.

‘Did anyone even vet any of the negotiators?’

Loomer questioned senior American officials involved in the talks, tagging JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Kash Patel on X. She asked how such a negotiator could be part of talks and whether proper checks were done before sending the US delegation to Pakistan.

She wrote, “Did anyone even vet any of the negotiators before they sent the Vice President to Pakistan? This is crazy…”

Loomer also questioned why Pakistan was allowing diplomatic immunity to protect someone she claims is wanted by US authorities, saying it raises serious concerns about accountability and international cooperation. “Pakistan pretends to be cooperative with the Trump administration, but this is yet another example of Pakistan harbouring Islamic terrorists who have killed Americans or have allegedly been involved in the murder of Americans like Levinson,” she wrote.

Talks in Islamabad and breakdown of ceasefire effort

The negotiations she referred to took place in Islamabad on April 11–12, 2026. The US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also present. The talks were mediated by Pakistan and followed a fragile ceasefire that had lasted about two weeks. However, the discussions reportedly went on for around 21 hours before ending without a final agreement.

After the talks, Vance said Iran did not accept the US terms, including conditions related to nuclear commitments. Following the breakdown, US President Donald Trump announced plans for a naval blockade on Iran, escalating tensions further.

Loomer says her thread is based on publicly available material, including FBI posters, official statements on the Levinson case, and screenshots of social media posts she shared.

Disclaimer: The views and claims mentioned in this article are those of Laura Loomer and do not reflect the views of The Financial Express. The publication does not independently verify these allegations.