Just last month, The Simpsons celebrated 800 episodes across 37 seasons, a feat that also stretched out its uncanny streak of seemingly predicting global events. Having first premiered in 1989, the longest-running American sitcom and animated series has had an eerie habit of supposedly knowing how certain things may turn out in the future. That pattern has only deepened with successful “predictions,” including the Disney/ Fox merger, global pandemics, US presidencies and international scandals, among many such developments.

This has led many to wonder if the beloved show may also have played a hand in predicting potential global conflicts, including the one currently wreaking havoc in West Asia.

Iran war: Viral ‘Simpsons predictions’ debunked

Some viral speculations and discussions across the Internet have got netizens questioning if The Simpsons also had an episode about the US-Israeli joint military action against Iran, and the West Asian country’s subsequent retaliatory offensive against the US’s top allies in the Gulf region.

One episode in particular, ‘The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed—the 16th episode of Season 21—has especially come to the forefront owing to its Israeli backdrop. Social media users have also paid heed to certain videos and photos from the show, which seemingly point to scenes signalling the start of World War III.

So, did The Simpsons really predict the Iran war and the overarching World War III? The answer is no.

Then what’s the explanation behind these images and clips that suggest otherwise? While the animated sitcom has multiple episodes specific to the World War II turmoil, no single entry is dedicated to the Iran war issue.

Certain episodes, like “Two Bad Neighbours,” have previously made references to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, alluding to the long-standing tensions between the US and Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

"Can we get rid of this ayatollah T-shirt? Khomeini died years ago."



"But, Marge, it works on any ayatollah– Ayatollah Nakhbadeh, Ayatollah Zahedi. As we speak, Ayatollah Razmara and his cadre of fanatics are consolidating their power."



Is The Simpsons episode ‘Greatest Story Ever D’ohed’ about the Iran war?

The truth is, The Simpsons Season 21 Episode 16 never mentions Iran. It follows the Simpsons family’s vacation in Israel after Ned Flanders invites Homer on a Bible Study trip in an attempt to “save” his soul.

The tour soon goes south as Homer gets lost in the desert. Severe dehydration leaves him with a “Messiah” complex. Amplified hallucinations lead him to believe he is meant to unite all religions. The episode ultimately takes shape as a commentary on religious fervour but still manages to remain disjoint from political conflicts and global wars.

Even ahead of the Iran conflict, the episode’s references could have easily evoked comparisons with the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. However, executive producer Al Jean, who has been tied to The Simpsons brand since its inception in 1989, had previously asserted that the episode explicitly focussed on the family dynamic in Jerusalem, according to the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle in 2010.

The limited associations made to Iran are all attributed to social media users pulling visuals of the desert landscape and religious allusions out of context, along with further fabrication of photos and videos. This episode in particular has often been referenced in viral “Simpsons Prediction” videos on TikTok and YouTube.

The Simpsons’ World War III ‘prediction’ debunked

As part of another wave of speculations circulating online, a specific photo sheds light on an illustration of an explosion. In addition to the ongoing Iran war, the same picture has been inaccurately associated with the Russia-Ukraine conflict over the past few years.

Certain pictures floating online have even shown Homer Simpson watching news TV, which flashes evocative phrases like “Breaking News,” “Live Global Conflict WW3”, and “2024.” The alleged photo of The Simpsons even puts the spotlight on the Israeli flag right next to the explosion.

However, the original snippet actually captures a look at a massive detonation of radioactive waste from The Simpsons Season 21 Episode 20 “To Surveil with Love, instead of indicating any nuclear activity.

Comparisons between the photo from the original episode and those found on social media have since confirmed that the aforementioned upload picturing the Israeli flag and WW3 conflict reference is also an edited version.