A video of a man working on a laptop while sitting on a motorcycle in Bengaluru late at night has gone viral. The video reignited conversations about workplace pressure, burnout, and what many are calling a quietly broken work culture in corporate India.

The clip, shot at around 12:15 am, captures the man bathed in the pale glow of his laptop screen as the city sleeps around him. At one point, a voice from behind the camera draws attention to the scene. He looks up briefly, manages a tired smile, and turns back to the screen. The timestamp visible in the footage did much of the talking on its own.

‘Bhai, Ghar Jake So Ja’

Posted first on Instagram, the video found its way across platforms within hours. The comments section became a mix of sarcasm, worry, and an uncomfortable sense of recognition — a lot of people, it turned out, did not find the scene all that surprising.

“Indian corporate world,” wrote one user. Another simply told him, “Bhai ghar jake so ja” — go home and sleep. Others shared their own stories of late-night work sessions and odd-hour deadlines, making it clear this was less of an isolated incident and more of a pattern many knew personally.

Some responses cut deeper. “And we thought slavery existed only in the era of kings and emperors. You don’t need force to control people anymore, just offer a higher salary and sell bigger dreams,” one comment read.

Another user said the video should find its way to the man’s manager — a pointed suggestion that the problem begins well before the employee opens the laptop. A few went the sardonic route, referring to him as a “die-hard fan of Narayana Murthy,” a nod to the Infosys co-founder’s much-debated 70-hour work week remarks. One comment asked: “Did he get that dreaded email from Oracle too?”

A City That Has Seen This Before

Bengaluru, which wears its reputation as India’s tech capital like a badge, has become a familiar setting for exactly these kinds of images. An earlier photograph that went viral showed a man using a laptop while riding pillion on a bike along a busy flyover late at night in Bengaluru. That post triggered nearly the same conversation: are workplace expectations pushing people to compromise not just their health, but their safety?

The video has brought those questions back to the surface. A few viewers read the scene as a sign of dedication. Most, however, were unsettled — not just by what the man was doing, but by how routine it all looked.

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